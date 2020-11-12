Colin Quinn’s ‘Parking Lot Comedy Show’ on HBO Max is a snapshot of pandemic-era comedy

Laughter may be the best medicine, but during a pandemic, only the people who practice actual medicine are considered essential workers, not comedians.

While doctors and nurses go to their jobs every day in 2020, comedians no longer have a regular gig to go to outside of the house. The days of appearing at several clubs each night, both to work out new material and pay the bills, have ended for now. Instead, comedians are living through a stand-up apocalypse. There might be a return to normal one day, or more likely, the arrival of a new normal that accommodates widespread, necessary germaphobia.

Until the next phase begins, though, stand-up comedians have to either adapt or die.

The new HBO Max special, Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, is a perfect snapshot of this moment in time. It encapsulates the challenges even well-established comedians have faced in 2020—and the resilience, grousing, and ball-busting with which they have met those challenges.

Before the actual show begins, Broadway theater-rocking monologist and comic Quinn (who also directs) sets the scene. Governor Cuomo’s mid-March order to shut down all New York venues flashes by, along with the image of comedians getting a temperature check before being permitted to perform in the titular parking lot. We also see Quinn’s tweet from March that prophesied the eventual special, which was filmed in late summer.

Idea to save stand up comedy. Drive in comedy clubs! You stay in your car and the show is where the drive in movie was!”Hey, look at this nerd in the sonata !“ and “Look at the dope in the 12 year old Mercedes…Oops sorry that’s your next act @richvos!” — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) March 24, 2020

He’d clearly been joking, but Quinn’s tweet bypassed the Zoom phase of quarantine comedy, for the kind of outdoor venues that emerged, if not quite flourished, over the summer—parks and parking lots. The prescient joke, however didn’t quite account for the reality of what it would be like to perform on stage for the first time in six months, with no material, to a bunch of people inside their Toyota Tercels.