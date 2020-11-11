Whether or not Trump successfully steals this election, he’s already stolen Biden’s victory

advertisement advertisement

In my mind, the calendar always ended on November 3. Beyond some potential events and projects, that’s as far ahead as I preferred to imagine things.

Whatever happened afterward would either be too horrible to contemplate in any depth, or would bring such tremendous healing relief that to consider the possibilities for even one second when they could still be taken away would be torture. Only after the election was called would I allow myself to open up the mental Pandora’s Box of what it would feel like to suddenly wake up each day in a world where Donald Trump is out of power and we could all take a breath and undo some of the harm he’d inflicted and maybe try to do some good. I didn’t kid myself that a Biden administration would instantly solve the pandemic puzzle or bring the country together, but at the very least, it might deliver consecutive days without a constitutional crisis. It took until Friday, November 6, to understand that it was actually happening; that Biden was ahead by so much in Pennsylvania, his path to victory was all but assured. Some publications like Vox even called the election, though legacy outlets remained cautious. At that moment, I finally let myself comprehend what was happening, but only a little bit. I ended up dipping a toe into a creek to test the water and falling in entirely. The vastness of what this victory meant finally started to hit me at once, and an ecstatic energy animated my very being. I let out an involuntary holler, and started running around my apartment, ending up on the balcony, where my joyous screams ripped through the calm of the day. On Saturday, when the news finally broke that Biden’s win was official, my wife and I jumped around and danced and made calls to family. We watched videos of New Yorkers and Philadelphians celebrating, and we went outside in Minneapolis to experience it ourselves. We were greeted by a cacophonous call-and-response of honking cars and applauding passersby. People were walking around in groups of five, brandishing glib and glittery homemade posters, drinking champagne straight from the bottle. There were spontaneous revelers, mini-parades, and block parties of a rare religiously festive occasion. It was a moment for the ages, complete with Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco unfolding in the background, a reminder of just how ridiculous Trumpworld could be, and how it might feel to laugh at them now that they would no longer be in charge. World leaders started congratulating Biden, who made a very normal if not particularly inspiring victory speech. It was an ending and a beginning and it felt so amazing, I was glad I hadn’t allowed myself to imagine it when there was still a chance I might lose it.

Then, by Tuesday, November 10—a week after the election—it was gone. The victory hadn’t vanished entirely, but it was now tainted by the all too familiar crisis mode, another existential threat suddenly looming. I had expected Trump to be surly and uncooperative, and that he might not concede, so when those things happened, it was at first sort of a relief to see how low and small it made him look. But my mistake was in thinking that the GOP didn’t really need him any more and would just let him twist. Instead, by Monday it became clear that the bulk of the political party, including its leadership, were fully unified behind Trump. Everyone from Mitch McConnell to Ivanka Trump to Ted Cruz on down, all claimed a peculiar form of voter fraud that only affects the top of the ticket; all using the line that “every legal vote must be counted,” implying a surplus of illegal votes, only from Democrat voters. Bill Barr authorized an investigation into alleged electoral irregularities, causing one of the top lawyers of the Department of Justice to resign in protest. Then, on November 10, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured the country that, in the end, Donald Trump would prevail and remain president. Secretary of State Pompeo is asked if he would help a Biden transition team: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

pic.twitter.com/7n7aDlo6tm — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 10, 2020

It was if America had survived the climax of a horror move only to find out it was actually the beginning of a two-season Netflix series. That release of tension was instantly reversed, replaced with a deep spiritual exhaustion, and the feeling of being turned inside out and wrung dry. No matter what happens now, whether the GOP succeeds at stealing this election, they’ve already stolen our victory, and so much more. Make no mistake, this is an attempt to steal the election, under the paradoxical guise of preventing it from being stolen. And one of the most excruciating aspects of witnessing it is that it’s unfolding in exactly the way that experts predicted. Trump alleged in advance that any outcome in which he didn’t lose would be the result of voter fraud, something he also suggested back in 2016. He also discouraged his own supporters from using mail-in ballots, despite the pandemic, because in his framing, they were so easy to manipulate. Democrats called out Trump’s maneuvering, and the fact that his appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy happened to be slowing down deliveries just before the pandemic election. Pundits speculated that Trump would claim victory based on the early, in-person votes, and that mail-in ballots would later erode his victory and that he would refuse to concede. It was all so predictable that Bernie Sanders called every shot in advance exactly. Considering all the Trump-inflated scrutiny on would-be voter fraud, the election was heavily and thoroughly observed, including an international panel invited by Trump (which is now calling Trump’s accusations baseless.)

How on earth are we supposed to accept that this cleanly won election is now being contested by so many high-level officials because of such amateur hour, fake fraud b.s.? Or that the GOP is owed this opportunity to kick the tires because of how unfairly they’ve been treated? Or that Democrats are inherently suspicious and, according to Senator Lindsey Graham can only win by cheating? The cynicism on display here is breathtaking. Trump decided the only way he could save face is to shroud this decisive election in indecision, and delegitimize it in the eyes of his 70 million supporters. It’s the Birther conspiracy all over again, minus the racism. The goal at this point might not be to overturn the results, so much as just inject into the proceedings so much doubt that Trump voters refuse to believe it wasn’t stolen. (Also, to raise money for Trump’s new leadership PAC and chip away at his debt.) How are those voters supposed to accept the truth, when their leadership angrily swears otherwise? The best-case scenario now is that they forego revolting for just angrily assuming the next administration is utterly fraudulent. We have drifted so far away already from Saturday’s unencumbered celebration. What is unclear now is how this election will actually end. At the moment, Rupert Murdoch is dangling rumors of a historic book deal payday in front of Trump, and that could cushion the blow enough to get him to go quietly. Or maybe he—in collaboration with McConnell, Graham, O’Keefe, and the rest—will find a way to invalidate the results. Or maybe the fraud allegations will persist until a lawyer gives a damn compelling speech in a courtroom, and we get the full Aaron Sorkin ending. Either way, Trump has stolen something from us that he can’t give back.

