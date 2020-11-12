Solar fridges and powdered vaccines: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine to the developing world

When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use, one of the next major challenges will be logistical: How do you distribute billions of doses around the planet, including to remote corners of the world that lack reliable electricity, when the vaccine has to stay refrigerated to be effective?

As part of the preparation, UNICEF is mapping out a network of refrigerators and cold storage rooms across the developing world—and helping put new equipment in place, including tens of thousands of refrigerators that run on solar power. Other groups, like the International Rescue Committee (IRC), are focusing on preparing healthcare workers to administer the vaccine.

“For a situation of this size, where so many countries need to launch a vaccine at the same time for so many people, it’s a huge undertaking,” says Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tessema, who leads the health unit for the IRC. “And unless everyone is protected, no one is safe.”

UNICEF, the U.N. agency that provides humanitarian aid to children globally, started planning for the challenge early in the pandemic. “When the initial signals of the emergency started, we already started mobilizing and preparing, because we knew that we would be playing a role of some sort,” says Michelle Seidel, a cold-chain specialist at UNICEF. Because the organization handles routine childhood immunizations in places like sub-Saharan Africa, it already has a distribution network in place for vaccines, and it’s spent years working to improve it—including the challenge of how to keep vaccines cold.

The “cold chain” involves maintaining low temperatures at each step of the journey. Doses of the vaccine will travel on flights to a country, where the government will typically have them delivered to a national cold storage facility. Next, the vaccines will go on to other distribution centers and clinics.

In remote areas, the healthcare worker in charge of vaccinations may have to carry the vaccines on the back of a motorbike or on a bicycle, horse, or boat. (The first rollout of vaccines, which will prioritize healthcare workers, should be easier to deliver than later stages in the most remote regions.) At each stage, the vaccines have to be monitored to make sure they’re not getting too warm.

While the vaccines are being moved, they’re often kept in insulated boxes with ice and sensors. While they’re in storage, one piece of the solution is refrigeration tech that runs on solar power, which can fill a gap in areas that don’t have access to reliable electricity. In South Sudan, the least-electrified country in the world, where only around 28% of the population is connected to the grid and where it’s common for temperatures to surge above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, UNICEF has installed solar fridges in more than 700 health facilities. Thousands of solar fridges have also been installed in other low-income countries; by the end of the year, the agency expects to have 65,000 solar fridges in place around the world.