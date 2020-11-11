Three keys to reset your marketing strategy in a post-crisis world

Take a moment and think back to the beginning of 2020, back to when “coronavirus” was a phrase most of us weren’t even thinking about, and “pandemic” was something that happened in movies and TV.

The front page of the New York Times on Monday, March 2, reserved its boldest type for an article on the Democratic primary in the upper right, and this headline was a third of the page down: “Death at Nursing Home as Virus Spreads in the U.S.” Already the country was beginning to “scramble to assess emerging risks” of the disease. The dateline on that article was Kirkland, Wash., an affluent suburb of Seattle just five miles from where my teenage daughter and her mom live. Within weeks, my daughter would attend her last day of school in a classroom for her junior year. This month, she began her senior year the same way, at home, on her computer, along with millions of other students and workers across the U.S. and the world.

Perhaps when this all began, you started to think about how you would respond as a marketer. What might you have to do differently as an advertiser? How would you rearrange your business priorities in the weeks ahead? Weeks, maybe months, of some degree of uncertainty seemed assured. Certainly, this virus was something, like our somewhat dim memories of H1N1 or Ebola, that would be handled and then we would be back to business as usual.

Now, towards the end of the year, we realize that this was not business as usual at all. This crisis is truly something different, something far more fundamental. This is a distinct change, an inflection point, a shift from one time to another.

This is “the Reset.”

What has emerged from the ongoing crises—the pandemic, economic uncertainty, global political tensions, impending U.S. elections, social unrest—is something unprecedented in our lifetime; something that fundamentally rewrites many of the rules and beliefs that have carried us to this point. The Reset impacts every sector of society, every individual, every business and institution, and every nation. Some will emerge with newfound strengths and capabilities; some will not emerge at all.