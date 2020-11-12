In this liberal fantasy comic, superheroes beat up racist cops and greedy landlords

I mean, think about it. The guy is a bored billionaire, driving around in his special self-driving supercar (essentially a Tesla), hanging on a wire outside apartment buildings, and spying on the unemployed people in Gotham (thanks for the layoffs, Wayne Enterprises!). When Batman isn’t beating these citizens up personally—using “less lethal bat-a-rangs” and military-grade combat armor—he’s ratting ’em out to Commissioner Gordon.

Screw you, Batman—and you too, Robin. Because we have a better pair of superheroes for the year 2020. The Beef Bros.

Beef Bros is a Kickstarter comic, written by Aubrey Sitterson and drawn by Tyrell Cannon. Both are indie comic veterans. Cannon is known for creating his own hulking superheroes, and Sitterson has edited at comic book powerhouses Image and Marvel. After being introduced by a friend, Sitterson and Cannon began exchanging emails. While searching for a new comic book idea, they riffed about a mutual interest: classic video games that were grounded in a very dated view on crime and punishment.

“We kept stumbling across side-scrolling, beat-em-up video games [from the ’80s and ’90s]. Final Fight, Streets of Rage, Double Dragon,” says Sitterson. “Those games are awesome . . . the only problem is that the base-level assumptions of those games are really ugly . . . it’s very much like this reactionary fantasy of a world where crime is so out of control and nobody is doing anything about it, so it takes the mayor to strip off his shirt, beat everyone up, and get his daughter back.” (Note: That’s literally the plot of Final Fight.)

What was born from those discussions was “a revolutionary, leftist take on superheroes.” Beef Bros. It’s a story about two extraordinarily ripped gentlemen (aka the Bros), fighting street-level crime. But instead of promising authoritarian justice by punching on problematic thug stereotypes, they serve the community to stop the real bad guys: murderous cops and unsympathetic landlords.

The aesthetic of the book is like a fever dream of late ’80s/early ’90s aesthetic, from bright neon colors, to one Bro’s Zubaz pants-inspired weight-lifting unitard. The other star of the show is the beef itself, the muscles upon muscles of the protagonists.