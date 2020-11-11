As the right catches election-fraud fever, Facebook denies its role in spreading lies

Analytics data from the company CrowdTangle shows that a lot of right-wing propaganda about the election is being passed around on Facebook right now. But Facebook says the data is misleading—even though it owns CrowdTangle, which is a tool to help outsiders understand what’s happening on social media.

Kevin Roose of The New York Times uses CrowdTangle to keep a running tab on which news outlets get the most likes, shares, and comments on their Facebook posts. In 2020 his list has been consistently dominated by right-wing outlets (think Breitbart and Newsmax) that have a habit of spreading half-truths or full-on misinformation. Right now some of the most engaged Facebook pages are busy disseminating the narrative that the election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Facebook VP of Analytics and Chief Marketing Officer Alex Schultz wrote in a Tuesday blog post that this “engagement” data isn’t a good measurement of what people are really seeing on Facebook. At first blush, that seems odd given that CrowdTangle’s home page describes it as a “tool from Facebook to help follow, analyze, and report on what’s happening across social media.”

“Most of the content people see there, even in an election season, is not about politics,” Schultz writes. “In fact, based on our analysis, political content makes up about 6% of what you see on Facebook.”

Schultz also points out that CrowdTangle tracks only posts with links to articles on the web, not all posts. He says if you look at data for all posts, pages from Joe Biden and Occupy Democrats appear in the top ten (#9 and #6, respectively). Even so, the number one page is Donald Trump and the rest is still dominated by right-wing pages.

Schultz says that “reach”—that is, number of impressions—is a much better stat than engagement for showing what most people are seeing in their news feeds. Facebook provides some limited impressions data for its ads, but none for regular posts. The company considers reach to be proprietary information, which makes it tough for anyone on the outside to gauge what it tells us about Facebook.

Reach may show how many times a piece of content passed before the eyeballs of users, but engagement does tell its own story. Reach includes passive scrolling through the news feed, but engagement captures when users care enough to take action on a post. In a political sense, that’s meaningful.