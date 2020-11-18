How one resourceful NYC theater produced new musicals safely in a bubble during the summer of COVID-19

The shutdown of live theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now stretching into its ninth month, and even by the most conservative estimates, indoor venues won’t be able to reopen until the middle of next year. The unprecedented work stoppage has been devastating to the theater industry, from the biggest Broadway houses to the smallest black boxes.

But some theaters are not waiting for the pandemic to end before they start nurturing new talent for the industry’s eventual return. Prospect Theater Company, a nonprofit theater based in New York City, spent time upstate this summer producing musicals in a “bubble”—a kind of isolation zone, similar to what the NBA pulled off for its recent season. The musicals were shot on film for Prospect’s Vision Series, an initiative launched this year to create original works while physical theaters are closed.

At a time when new musicals are in perpetual limbo at most venues, the series—sponsored by healthcare giant United Health Services—has been offering musical theater fans a fresh slate of content from emerging artists. The works stream for free on the theater’s YouTube channel.

Cara Reichel, Prospect’s producing artistic director, says performers and socially distant crews worked at a frantic pace in September to film the musicals safely.

“We had people getting tested multiple times, coming into a space, staying at a hotel for three days, doing an intensive rehearsal and filming session, and then going back to New York,” she tells Fast Company.

Unlike their commercial counterparts on Broadway, which trade in big-budget shows for mass audiences—often powered by big stars and recognizable music—smaller nonprofit theaters mostly rely on contributions and ticket sales from their members. But that revenue is contingent upon them fulfilling their end of the bargain, usually crystalized in a mission statement. Because Prospect’s mission is to produce innovative works by emerging talent, Reichel says the organization felt compelled to figure out a way to keep doing that—to keep paying theater artists—despite the closure of live theaters.

“We’re an organization that’s dedicated to creating a platform and a place for next-generation, early-career people—to have their work seen and heard and develop their craft,” Reichel says. “So when we went into this whole time period over the summer, we all had a lot of conversations about, well, how can we continue in our nonprofit mission?”