The future of travel: Where do we go from here?

“ Moving is living ,” says George Clooney’s Ryan Bingham in Up in the Air, a film that now feels like an artifact from an ancient civilization. But what happens when much of the world stops moving, at least temporarily, to save lives? For one thing, global daily carbon emissions plunged 17% in April thanks in large part to grounded planes and empty highways—a glimpse of a more local and sustainable future. But no one wants to hibernate forever.

As airports and airlines work overtime to adapt and win back passengers, a smaller world is breeding smaller, more innovative travel options: on-demand airlines are taking off in California and Europe, while urban air mobility (UAM), i.e., passenger drones, promise to drastically expand the scope of local and regional travel just in time for working-from-anywhere. Beyond that, a return to supersonic travel—and space!—beckons. Soon, it will be time again to broaden our horizons.

“While Zoom is a wonderful substitute for now, we need that human-to-human connection,” said Bonny Simi, president of JetBlue Technology Ventures. “Just as we made changes to security after 9/11 to make passengers feel safe, we’re already seeing the widespread testing necessary for ‘health passports’ attesting the person next to you isn’t infectious.” Ironically, she made these points during an online discussion amongst engineers, entrepreneurs, and even a rocket scientist as part of Our Future in Focus, a virtual event series sponsored by Honeywell that explored where we’re headed—and how we’ll get there.

SUPERSONIC TAKES FLIGHT…AGAIN

“There’s a bit of a reset happening in how we travel, how we fly, and the technologies behind each,” noted Anita Sengupta, research associate professor at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and former NASA scientist. For example, in a strange twist of fate, COVID-19 may have accelerated the return of commercial supersonic travel. After all, the shorter the flight, the less chance there is of contagion.

One startup capitalizing on this is Boom Technology, which in early October premiered the world’s first independently developed supersonic jet, the test plane XB-1. Boom’s plans depend on reducing the average cost of a ticket from astronomical to an international business-class flight and dampening the roar of sonic booms—which is crucial to winning approval for overland flights and an area of focus for Sengupta’s research.

But an even bigger shift in aviation is the impending switch from fossil fuels to electrification—with batteries for short-haul flights and hydrogen fuel cells for longer ones. “Electrification will lower fuel costs, which will help with the immediate challenges airlines are facing,” explained Mike Madsen, president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. “Looking ahead, it will not only reduce your carbon footprint, but also lessen noise by eliminating hydraulic and pneumatic systems in favor of quieter electric ones.” Why does this matter? Because noise—and the threat of lawsuits it brings—is the biggest impediment to the skies being full of flying things.

Just as the jet engine changed the scope, scale, and speed of flight in ways that transcended technical improvements over piston-driven propellers, coupling electric rotors with steadily lighter batteries will change not only how we fly, but also where and why. Almost 80 years ago, Igor Sikorsky imagined commuting between the Catskills and Manhattan via Greyhound “helicopter buses.” Now, a startup named Lillium intends to do just that with a five-seat, all-electric jet capable of vertical takeoffs and landings on buildings.