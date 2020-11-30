How to effectively manage a remote workforce

Are there upsides to the new work-from-home normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic? Depends on who you ask. Some chief information officers say it’s increased employee productivity so much that they’ll keep it going in 2021. Meanwhile, a Stanford professor with a playtime-craving four-year-old called working from home a “productivity disaster,” and a business consultant noted increased eye strain and brain fog for employees who now spend much greater portions of the day staring at their screens.

Employees, on the whole, seem to feel pretty good about the shift. In a global Lenovo study from July, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they felt more productive working from home than at the office, even in spite of at-home distractions. Increased independence and flexibility have helped them accomplish tasks more efficiently.

That doesn’t mean remote work is obstacle-free. Everything from outdated technology to a lack of in-person social time with colleagues has presented new challenges for employees used to an office environment—and unused to spending so much time on video calls.

“If you think about it, before COVID, not many people were using the webcams on their personal computers” like they are now, says Dilip Bhatia, chief customer experience officer at Lenovo. As a result, a lot of people were unexpectedly stuck with low-resolution cameras at the beginning of the pandemic or were perplexed about how to use them.

“All of a sudden,” Bhatia adds, “we saw a huge spike in customer conversations about, ‘Where do I turn on my camera?’ and ‘Do I have a camera on my PC?’ ” Increased employee training, Lenovo’s study found, would significantly benefit employees who suddenly found themselves working miles from their company’s IT department.

THE (NOT SO) HIDDEN COSTS OF WFH

Often, the quality of computer displays isn’t up to par, either, for people substituting IRL conversations with video. “A lot of people have brought external cameras, speakers, monitors, mice, and keyboards,” says Bhatia, to improve their work-from-home setups.

All this new equipment doesn’t come cheap. Lenovo found that, globally, respondents spent an average of $273 on new technology to improve their remote work setups. Seventy percent of those surveyed purchased new technology, of which only 61% were fully reimbursed by their employers. If productivity is indeed increasing due to employees working at home, businesses that shell out for home-office gear may help contribute to that upswing.