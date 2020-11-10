The ACA may be poised to survive another Supreme Court challenge

This morning, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Five justices signaled that they were not inclined to strike down the full law based on issues with a single provision. If the law were killed, it would cause 20 million Americans to lose insurance.

Up for debate was whether the provision requiring Americans to get health insurance was inseparable from the overall ACA. When the law was originally written, it had a mandate requiring individuals to buy health insurance or face a tax penalty. The mandate was supposed to encourage people to get health insurance and helped supply revenue to support aspects of the law. At the time, lawmakers believed the mandate was necessary to get people to buy health insurance. However, in 2017, the penalty was reduced to $0 and the law and the insurance marketplace have continued without issue.

Lawyers for the state of Texas are now arguing that the ACA’s healthcare mandate is unconstitutional without the penalty. They also argue that since the mandate was initially posed as an essential component of the act, it is inseparable from it and therefore if the mandate is thrown out, the whole law must be too. The argument is a bit convoluted and the Supreme Court Justices pressed on its main premises.

The ACA has been challenged twice before in the Supreme Court. With the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett and the court tilted in favor of conservatives, some legal experts were concerned that the ACA might get overturned. It’s still not certain whether the justices will ultimately rule to uphold the ACA as they’ve done in the past. However, some of the questions raised today suggest that Texas’s lawyers may have an uphill battle.

For instance, Chief Justice John Roberts brought up whether or not the mandate could be severed from the ACA while leaving the rest of the law intact. “We ask ourselves whether Congress would want the rest of the law to survive if an unconstitutional provision were severed,” Justice Roberts said during the hearing. “Here, Congress left the law intact when it lowered the penalties to zero—that seems to be compelling evidence on the question.” He later noted that while certain Republican lawmakers may have intended for the change to lead the Supreme Court to strike it down, that’s not the function of the Supreme Court.

Justice Kavanaugh noted a similar problem with the suit. “It seems the clear and proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place regarding pre-existing conditions and the rest,” he said.

Justices Elena Kagan, Jim Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor raised adjacent concerns that ruling in favor of Texas would open the floodgates to challenging lots of laws.