Tis the season for a high-performance laptop upgrade

MSI—the computer manufacturer best known for its high-performance gaming PCs—recently unveiled three lines of similarly powerful laptops designed for students and “business elites.” Each features all-metal construction, an array of the very latest feature and capabilities (from solid-state drives to Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity), all built to MSI’s exacting standards. With the holiday season fast approaching—and our WFH lifestyle showing few signs of abating—a new laptop might be at the top of everyone’s wish list. Here are three upgrades that the following users will be happy to unwrap:

FOR THE OFFICE WARRIOR The C-suite-bound exec who requires a computer that won’t be slowed down by those unforeseen situations that arise from working remotely while offering top-tier security and simplified IT management. MSI Summit

Laptops used by business-elite users are likely to hold all kinds of sensitive information. The Summit’s enterprise-grade security—including biometric access, USB port locks, and BIOS password protection—ensures company data is safe from prying eyes. A webcam-on LED indicator offers another level of privacy, while MSI’s AI-powered Noise Cancellation will suppress the distracting background sounds that often intrude on videoconferences. A best-in-class laptop requires best-in-class connectivity: the blazing fast data speeds of the PCle Gen 4 SSD (delivering more than 5 Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 (offering up to four times faster throughput over the previous generation) will boost productivity and efficiency. Models (starting at $899): Summit E15, Summit E14, Summit B15, and Summit B14. All include 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, SSD storage with PCle Gen 4 interface, Thunderbolt 4 port(s), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and FIDO 2-supported fingerprint readers. FOR THE YOUNG PROFESSIONAL The ambitious junior employee who needs a fast and efficient laptop to keep the W in WFH—but also portable (a svelte 2.8 and 3.5 pounds) and stylish (available in Pure White, Carbon Grey, Urban Silver, and Rose Pink metallic finishes) for those times you do leave H. MSI Prestige

It starts with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor that can easily tame the spreadsheet and database-management tasks that slowed your older PC to a crawl. CPU performance is augmented by the productivity-enhancing MSI Center for Business and Productivity, which includes an Apps Optimizer (to wring the best performance from software) and customizable User Scenarios to adjust settings like backlight strength and CPU performance. And Microsoft’s Modern Standby enables a resting laptop to complete background tasks with power-sipping efficiency—while keeping enough functions running to prod it instantly awake. A brawny battery (along with low-power components such as a 1W display panel) will give users enough juice to crunch numbers for up to 11 hours—while USB Power Delivery (PD) will give them another 90 minutes of work time after a mere 15 minutes of recharging. And for those infrequent (and oddly welcome) person-to-person interactions, MSI has incorporated a handy feature called Flip-n-Share: by pressing the F12 key, the laptop screen goes upside down to more easily show its contents to the (socially distant) persons across the table from you. Models (starting at $1,099): Prestige 14, Prestige 15, and Prestige 14 EVO. All include 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, SSD storage with PCle Gen 4 interface, Thunderbolt 4 port(s), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and FIDO 2-supported fingerprint readers. Available in four metallic colors: Carbon Gray, Urban Silver, Pure White, and Rose Pink. FOR THE COLLEGE STUDENT The collegian who will appreciate a budget-friendly laptop that has the speed to make learning less burdensome and stuffed with features to make extracurricular pursuits more relaxing. MSI Modern

Light (and thin) enough to tote with ease, both the Modern 14 and 15 have nine-hour batteries (along with a 720p webcam and a slew of I/O options) to keep users connected from morning to evening. Taking notes is easier with a keyboard (and expanded trackpad) designed to make typing a more comfortable experience, with roomier keycaps and backlighting up to 50% brighter than competing models. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon: Whatever the preferred music-streaming service, “virtual surround sound” applies digital magic to enhance the listening experience. (For more discriminating ears, Sony’s Hi-Res certification means that it can deliver the super-crystalline audio quality offered by a growing number of high-definition music streaming services.) And to stand up to the daily abuse meted out by students on the go, all MSI laptops are built to meet a set of specifications used to test the durability of equipment purchased by the U.S. Department of Defense. Which, unfortunately, doesn’t mean your scholar will snap to attention and salute when you walk by.

