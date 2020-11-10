These 50 ‘surprising’ remote jobs will actually surprise you

Recent spikes in the number of coronavirus cases are putting the kibosh on many companies’ carefully laid plans to reconvene in workplaces. And while we know that unemployment is still high, a variety of industries have open positions and are providing employees the benefit of flexible work arrangements.

“The pandemic has really encouraged companies to reconsider the types of jobs that can be done from home and reevaluate what positions are actually compatible with remote work,” Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said in a statement.

Some of the ones that formerly would have fallen into the category of “don’t try this at home” have now flipped to become flexible and remote. FlexJobs analyzed the active openings on its platform and found 50 positions that are now unexpectedly remote, either partially or fully. They range from entry-level to senior-level across industries. Among them in no particular order:

In-Game Chat Moderation

Spaceship Physics Developer

Phonetician

Associate Scientist-Climate Impact and Snow Modeling

Bridge Engineer

Conversation Designer

Cosmetology Practice Question Writer

Dental Assistant or Hygienist

Director of Identity and Freelancer Fraud

Navy Readiness Improvement Program Lead

You can view the entire list of 50 surprising jobs here. (They’re not ranked, but listed alphabetically.) The way Sutton sees it, that list is only projected to get longer. “As everyone broadens their views of the workplace, I fully anticipate we will continue to see a growing variety in remote job titles into 2021,” she said.