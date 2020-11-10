A new Beyoncé-Peloton collab? 2020 is turning around after all

If you like it, then you shoulda put a saddle on it.

And now, Beyoncé fans can. The megastar is teaming up with at-home spin titan Peloton to create numerous workouts with a Homecoming theme, the two announced this morning.

Homecoming is a well-loved tradition at historically black colleges and universities, though this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the celebrations have to go virtual.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said in a written statement. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The multiyear partnership also includes giving away two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

Peloton said the deal was “in the celebration of music—a central component of the Peloton class experience—and pro-social initiatives.”

The news gave a boost to the at-home Spin company’s stock price this morning. It was $103.39, up $3.38 or 3.38%, in premarket trading.