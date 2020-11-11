These are the six most innovative winter coats and jackets of 2020

advertisement advertisement

As temperatures begin to drop, it’s time to start gearing up for the pandemic fall and winter ahead. For many of us, the colder months will be different than they were in years past. Many of us will continue to work remotely, which means no early morning commutes through the snow. Some of us will choose not to travel to visit family members in other parts of the country during the holiday season. As it becomes less pleasant outside, we’ll spend more time at home than ever before, except for the moments when we step outside for a walk and fresh air.

If you’re in the market for a new coat, brands have developed a range of innovative jackets and coats that are perfect for our pandemic lifestyles. This year, several brands have focused on creating outerwear that is ideal for getting exercise in the cold, by creating coats that provide plenty of warmth but that also allow for movement and ventilation. These jackets will work well as you hike or jog through nearby parks, or play outside with your kids. Another big trend: eco-friendly outerwear. Instead of using new plastic, many are now using plastic derived from plastic water bottles; instead of using new goose down, they’re using reclaimed down. Every year, we test the latest, most technically advanced coats on the market and recommend the ones we believe achieve both great performance and beautiful design. Here are the six best coats for men and women we’ve found this year. Lululemon This season, Lululemon has launched a new collection called the Navigation Stretch Down, which is designed for you to move comfortably as the mercury dips. What sets this outerwear apart is their two way stretch fabric, which means that these jackets adapt both to your body as well as to your movement. They’re also made with the brand’s proprietary construction method that creates channels of insulation throughout the jacket, filled with goose down, which ensures that the warmth stays locked in. And they are water repellant, so you’ll stay dry when it rains. These jackets are incredibly lightweight and come in many silhouettes, from a vest designed to be a base layer to a jacket designed for high warmth. I like that the jacket is temperature regulating. You can wear it indoors without burning up, but when you step outdoors, your body heat creates insulation to keep you warm. They’re also minimalist, so they go with whatever you’re wearing. Lululemon Women's Navigation Down Jacket - $228 Lululemon Men's Navigation Down Jacket - $248 Ralph Lauren One of the most fun jackets of the year for men, women, and kids is this one from Ralph Lauren’s Custom Packable Jacket. On a simple online interface, you can choose the silhouette you want, from a vest to hoodie or mock neck. Then you can pick the color for the base, sleeves, lining, and zipper, and then include your name on the jacket itself and the pouch that comes along with it.

The jacket itself is lightweight and warm, perfect for wearing indoors on chilly days, then popping outside for some exercise. And Ralph Lauren has also worked to make the jacket as sustainable as possible. It uses recycled nylon and polyester fabrics, along with their own recycled down alternative made from recycled plastic bottles. And since they manufacture each of these jackets on demand, when a customer places an order, they don’t have any wasted inventory. Ralph Lauren Custom Packable Jacket - Prices vary Filson Filson is known for creating durable, well-made jackets, and these two parkas are no exception. Both are warm and hard wearing, and full of little details that ensure you’ll get decades of use out of them. The hems of the pockets, for instance, are lined with leather, so they don’t fray. The exterior shell is made from a material that is both water and abrasion resistant. These coats are built for cold climates. Filson uses goose down for these jackets, but has been very thoughtful about about sourcing them from an ethical, sustainable supplier called Allied Feather and Down. On the jacket, there’s a “Track My Down” tag, which allows you to see where the goose was raised and how it was treated. The coat is equipped with lots of thoughtful little features, like hand warmer pockets and cuffs that prevent cold air from entering. My favorite feature is the faux fur trim that keeps your neck and face warm as you brave the freezing weather. They’re also equipped with zippered vents on the side, so that you don’t get too hot when you’re outside walking at a fast clip. These jackets are carefully designed and you’ll enjoy wearing them for years. Filson Women's Alaska Parka - $695 Filson Men's Granite Falls Down Parka - $695 Fjällräven Scandinavian outdoor brand Fjällräven has expertise is creating outerwear for the cold. This one is designed for trekking, hiking, and other demanding outdoor activities, so it’s full of practical details, including seven pockets, an adjustable hood, and gear loops for you to attach gloves or equipment. But it is also minimalist, lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday wear. And unlike many other jackets on the market, this one is machine washable, so you can clean it after a smoky weekend by a campfire. The company has created its own fabric blend made from organic cotton and recycled nylon, and it is designed to stay in use for many years, through tough wintery conditions. Fjallraven Vidda Pro Women's - $265 Fjallraven Vidda Pro Men's - $265 Canada Goose Canada Goose’s HyBridge series is designed to blend warmth and range of motion. This coat is the warmest in the collection, designed for temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. The company has developed a material called Dynamic Knit that it uses under the arms for a better fit and to allow you to move comfortably, and the quilting pattern is also designed for optimal movement. It is hip length, but the back hem is slightly longer than the front, to keep more of your back warm. This jacket is designed for you to spend as much time as possible outdoors. It has reflective details on the back of the hood and the brim, so you’ll be visible at night. When it rains, the waterproof fabric on the hood and shoulders will keep you warm. And the cuffs, which include a thumb hole, are designed to keep the wind out.

