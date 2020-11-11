How a capsule wardrobe can inspire focus during long-term remote work

We all make hundreds, if not thousands, of decisions every single day. As a result, many people (myself included) find themselves dealing with decision fatigue, a term coined by psychologist Roy F. Baumeister . What is decision fatigue ? It’s the idea that daily decision-making depletes a source of mental energy, of which there is a limited supply each day. And unsurprisingly, decision fatigue can have major negative impacts on a person’s productivity.

I recently decided to eliminate one decision I had to make each day as a hedge against decision fatigue. I created a capsule wardrobe that eliminates the need to decide what I should wear during the workweek.

Even though I work from home, I still regularly have to appear on camera for video calls, so it’s important for me to look put together. But I don’t want to spend time and mental energy every day picking out clothing items that would allow me to accomplish that. This means I need a go-to collection of comfortable clothing that’s also camera-ready (even if it doesn’t technically qualify as business casual, which I’d wear to in-person meetings).

For the 42% of the U.S. labor force that is, like me, working from home full time right now, this is a new necessity of the pandemic. As we work from home and strive to be our most productive selves, a no-brainer selection of clothes—that is both versatile enough to be comfortable but still appropriate for video—is one way we can free up some mentally taxing decision-making energy.

Benefits of a work-from-home capsule wardrobe

Curating a simple and effective capsule wardrobe has not only been great for helping me make one less choice each morning, it’s also allowed me to build a collection of clothes that will last.

Another bonus is I made an effort to curate an eco-friendly wardrobe, made with sustainable fabrics, like this pair of leggings, for example. The fabric they’re made from is extremely warm and durable, while also being moisture-wicking and breathable. I pair them with these antimicrobial long-sleeve crew tees, which are also environmentally friendly and made with biodegradable viscose yarns from wood pulp.

Here are some other perks of creating a capsule wardrobe.