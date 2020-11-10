Biden won. It’s time for brands to double down on activism

During the Trump years, a lot of executives I spoke with gave me the same tepid refrain: brand activism? Too political.

But there’s no question that during the Trump presidency, activism felt really political. Why? Because it was all about Trump. Essentially, one incredibly divisive person was solely responsible for daily breaches of our nation’s core values—egregious threats to civil rights, voting rights, healthcare, and the environment. To take a stand for any of those issues almost certainly required taking a stand against Trump.

I applaud such brands as Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, and Patagonia (full disclosure: my former employer) that went there anyway, taking significant heat in the process. After all, the argument for putting morals over money was stronger than ever. But I understand why such a personal, partisan form of activism felt scary to CEOs.

Now, President-elect Biden has made promises to end the pandemic, rebuild the economy so it works for everyone, confront racial injustices and police brutality, expand access to healthcare, invest in climate action that creates millions of clean energy jobs, and much more.

The debate will not be about what to do but over how far—and how fast—to go.

Just because there’s reason for hope, however, doesn’t mean that it’s time for brands to breathe a sigh of relief and get back to business as usual. Instead, it’s incumbent on any brand that espouses such core values as equal rights, economic opportunity for all, or the pursuit of a healthy planet to push this administration—and, quite possibly, a still-divided Congress—to turn those values into reality. This won’t happen on its own, and corporate support—both directly and through mobilizing their customers—has a large, even more critical role to play.

Activism is arguably more important than ever, because the substance of the issues can take the forefront again. Under a President Biden, real progress is now possible again.