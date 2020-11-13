Financial Wellness 2021: What workers (and their workplaces) need to know to lower their economic stress

On this episode, Abigail Bassett sits down with Elisabeth Kozack, Managing director and Co-head of consumer lending at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, to learn about digital pay options and money management. Elisabeth Kozack speaks on changes in spending and debt behaviors that have taken place during the pandemic, as well as how Americans can take better control of their financial wellness using digital tools and free resources.
