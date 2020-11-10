From e-commerce to curbside pickup: What will Black Friday 2020 look like?

Imagine heading home after Thanksgiving dinner without having to deal with the rush of midnight traffic, news footage of customers fighting over a steeply discounted TV, and simply bypassing the tradition where families take to the mall, full on turkey but hungry for sales.

I predict this year, consumers will take to their couches, turning to e-commerce and ditching brand loyalty for the sake of safety and convenience. Not only are consumers adjusting their plans this holiday season, but many retailers are throwing a wrench into the most important shopping day of the year with some stores choosing to close on Thanksgiving and Amazon pushing up Prime Day to fall. Long gone are the days of “Black Friday” for in-store shopping and solely “Cyber Monday” for online shopping. In a reimagined pandemic landscape, we’re moving into an era of “online first” where consumers can shop throughout the season for deals versus waiting for a one-day event.

But does online first mean Black Friday is done for good? In the traditional sense, yes. Typically, Black Friday has been the pinnacle of the holiday season, marking the beginning of a season of deals and massive crowds lining up for the chance to score big. Some retailers have used the holiday as a chance to get ahead of competitors, pushing boundaries by opening stores a day early, so they can be available for eager consumers ready to kick off the holiday shopping season before Thanksgiving dessert even hits the table.

Yet right now, all signs indicate that 2020 might be the first time in a long time that we actually enjoy Thanksgiving; a year when doorbuster deals and mad rushes for hot-ticket items finally come to an end, and consumers can relax without the pressure to get the best discounts before they’re gone while possibly spending more than anticipated.

While Black Friday may be “canceled” this year, replaced by online discounts and a much more restrictive in-store experience, one thing is for sure: consumers are driven by deals and as soon as discount season arrives, holiday shoppers are bound to start spending.

But what exactly can we expect to be different this holiday season compared to the last?

Holiday deals will start earlier and last longer

We can expect a much earlier and longer-lasting season of holiday deals. With Amazon shifting their annual Prime Day from July to October, other retailers have followed suit, offering their promotions to benefit from the halo effect we’ve seen in earlier years. Retailers have wise up, as well. Many businesses offer discounts in the days leading up to Prime Day to jump-start their deals before the online giant’s and attract their own early-holiday shoppers.