Kamala Harris’s white suit was a nod to the suffragists before her—but that’s only part of the story

During her victory speech , Kamala Harris paid tribute to women activists not only in her words, but also in her appearance.

As the first woman to be elected vice president of the United States, Harris’s decision to wear a white pantsuit was a nod to suffragists and to women politicians such as Hillary Clinton and former vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro. Meanwhile, Harris’s white silk shirt with a pussy bow was a nuanced reference to the women’s marches that erupted four years ago.

As a historian who writes about fashion and politics, I like these types of sartorial gestures. They show the relevancy and power of fashion statements in our political system. Harris, like the suffragists and political leaders that came before her, is using her clothes to control her image and spark a conversation.

However, today’s strong association between the color white and the suffragists isn’t fully accurate. It’s based more on the black-and-white photographs that circulated in the media, which obscured two colors that were just as important to the suffragists.

Using color to convince

For most of the 19th century, suffragists didn’t incorporate visuals in their movement. It was only during the early 20th century that suffragists started to realize that, “an idea that is driven home to the mind through the eye, produces a more striking and lasting impression than any that goes through the ear,” according to Glenda Tinnin, one of the organizers of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.

Becoming aware of the way visuals could shift public opinion, suffragists began to incorporate media and publicity tactics into their campaign, using all kinds of spectacles to popularize their cause. Color played a crucial role in these efforts, especially during public demonstrations such as pageants and parades.

Part of their goal was to convey that they were not devilish Amazons set to destroy gender hierarchies, as some of their critics claimed. Rather, suffragists sought to present an image of themselves as beautiful and skilled women who would bring civility to politics and cleanse the system of corruption.