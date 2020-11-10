Biden voters to MAGA: Time to drink your own tears

advertisement advertisement

As the 2020 election rapidly approached, Democratic voters kept themselves sane by remembering one thing: Donald Trump can never be elected president for the first time again.

Sure, he could’ve ended up with a second term, but at least this time they wouldn’t be caught off guard by it. The horror would still be just as visceral—possibly more so, considering Trump’s scorched earth second-term agenda—but not the surprise. There would be no repeating the soul-deep shock of 2016. Only the subterranean-low bar of expectations set by the last four years. With the end of this fresh election, though, and Trump’s sound defeat, some pundits are suggesting that the shoe is now on the other foot. They’re asking those who voted for Joe Biden to have compassion for Trump supporters, who they claim are now experiencing the same surprise and horror that the other side did four years ago. Now is the time for every Biden supporter to reach out to one person who voted for Trump. Empathize with them. Tell them you know how they feel (you do, from 2016). Come up with one issue you can agree on. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 7, 2020 Rick Santorum on CNN literally saying "Democrats need to give Republicans, including Trump, time and space to work through their feelings about losing." #ElectionResults2020 — Kathy Benjamin (@KathyBenjamin) November 6, 2020 It’s over. Biden apparent winner. If you’re celebrating, remember that you have friends who feel like you did in 2016. ???????? https://t.co/zyk6XHZVnd — Steve Osunsami (@SteveOsunsami) November 7, 2020

With all due respect, which is none whatsoever, the way Trump supporters feel at this moment bears no relation to how Hillary Clinton voters felt in 2016. None whatsoever. It’s a false equivalence that lets the MAGA faithful completely off the hook for everything they’ve supported over the last four years—and assumes that the Biden presidency they opposed is just as insidious a threat. For far too long, Trump has thrived off of just these kinds of false equivalencies. They should die off along with his presidency, starting with this one. Biden voters do not owe Trump supporters even an ounce of compassion—at least until they’ve completed their truth and reconciliation commission hearing. (This is a joke. Sort of.) When Trump first ran in 2016, he warned of dire consequences under President Hillary Clinton. There would be constant investigations, the kind that would create a constitutional crisis. Jobs would move out of the country, while immigrants would swarm in to take yours. Oh yeah, and World War III would happen as well. Why not? Meanwhile, Clinton voters worried that persecuted groups like the trans community would lose the gains they’d made under President Barack Obama. They worried that a misogynist president would promote misogynist policies. They feared losing even the crappy, watered-down version of universal healthcare they’d secured. They were worried about his temperament and vindictiveness. They were worried about what his demonstrable dishonesty would mean when it was coming from the president. And they worried that his war on the media, which he later outright admitted to Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes, was just a tactic to discredit their reporting on him, which ended up being necessarily negative in content.

I just want you to know this is one of the many things I, a journalist, think about every time you tell me to forgive Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/iZ74uXkkDx — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) November 8, 2020 There were plenty of other fears, too. Trump’s susceptibility to flattery by autocratic world leaders such as Vladimir Putin would weaken America’s standing in the world. He would embolden his more racist followers—the “basket of deplorables” Clinton was pilloried for condemning—and he would continue framing Democrats as not just his ideological opponents but as an occupying enemy force. You know what happened next. After Trump won, he immediately started gloating about it—and never stopped. He once even gloated about it while addressing a crowd of Boy Scouts. From the top down, every single MAGA warrior internalized Trump’s antagonistic attitude about this victory and reflected it back at the world that dared doubt them. They turned the idea of a crying liberal into an all-purpose meme about vanquished foes. All those PC snowflakes and their safe spaces? They would now have to simply accept that no election has a participation trophy and get over it. And if not? Well, Trump supporters were all too happy to drink their liberal tears.

Trump’s most ardent supporters don’t actually seem to be scared so much as they are upset and sad. It’s a bummer to have to go home from Fantasy Camp, where your hero, the president, is always winning on your behalf and punishing the losers next door, whom you hate. Some of them are already pivoting to victimhood, although admittedly it’s not much of a pivot if you’ve been operating out of a sense of grievance the entire time. Ian, you’re out of touch if you think 70m Americans who have been unfairly demonized as the worst of humanity for 4yrs are now going to hug those who’ve viciously attacked them (& are now making lists of their names). I’m talking reality, which is my job, not pie-in-the-sky stuff https://t.co/ZgblLkiE3P — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020 The Trump supporter persecution complex has been one of the greatest fallacies of the last four years. People like Megyn Kelly insist that opposition to Trump (often just called “hate”) happens in a vacuum, or is just a matter of personal distaste, like thinking The Apprentice was a garbage TV show. These folks act as though the context for this fervent opposition either doesn’t exist or isn’t justified. It does, and it is. Trump’s trolling of President Obama with a racist conspiracy theory propelled his political rise, and he governed for four years like a troll who believes in racist conspiracy theories. Clinton voters didn’t “unfairly” decide to resist this president; they did it on the merits. History will look favorably on their efforts.

