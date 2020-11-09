Softbank slashes its board membership as firm returns to profit

Japan’s massive Softbank Group—one of the biggest tech investors on the planet—has made a few significant announcements after reporting their July-September quarter results. The company, run by chief executive Masayoshi Son, was once the darling of the tech investment world thanks to its $100 billion Vision Fund. However, Softbank took a beating last year after a number of bad investments went south—notably its investment in WeWork .

Those poor investment choices led to Softbank reporting the worst annual loss in its history in the March quarter—to a tune of a hole of $9 billion. Now, however, Softbank has announced the quarter just ended this past September saw a $6.1 billion profit—a remarkable turnaround, reports The Wall Street Journal. The profit rode on the back of a $19 billion investment gain during the quarter, part of which was due to Softbank’s Vision Fund 2 investment in Chinese online real-estate broker Beike Zhaofang, which had its successful IPO in August.

However, as Bloomberg reports, the return to profitability hasn’t stopped changes from happening at the company. The firm has announced that four of its current directors will leave the board in a bid to separate operations from management at the company. The changes will leave Softbank with nine board members, and the company open to influence from external directors. Among the directors making an exit are Rajeev Misra, who is head of the Vision Fund, COO Marcelo Claure, and Katsunori Sago, the company’s chief strategy officer.

“More external directors mean better governance,” Son explained when announcing the shakeup. He went on to note, “The changes to our Board build upon the enhancements we made in June, including ensuring we have a greater proportion of External Board Directors, and further highlight SoftBank’s commitment to corporate governance.”