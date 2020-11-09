advertisement
Political cartoonists respond to Joe Biden’s win and the end of Donald Trump’s presidency

These are some of the best political cartoons immortalizing Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

[Photo: Patrick Blower]
By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read
After four long days of post-election uncertainty, Joe Biden was officially declared president-elect on Saturday, November 7. Biden’s win marks the beginning of the end of Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency and a historic first for the vice presidency, with Kamala Harris becoming not only the first female vice president-elect but the first Black and Asian American vice president-elect as well.

Needless to say, media reactions were swift, including those of political cartoonists who rushed to their drawing pads to immortalize the moment in ink. Here are several of those political cartoons that show how the cartoonists responded to Joe Biden’s win and the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

