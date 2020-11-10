November 11 is one of the biggest shopping holidays around the globe. Here’s how you can score big on sales

If you haven’t celebrated Singles Day before, you’re missing out. The annual Chinese shopping holiday falls on November 11 and is the treat-yo-self celebration of single people. And it’s a big deal.
Dreamed up by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, Singles Day 2014 helped the company break the Guinness World Record for the highest online sales in 24 hours. Alibaba brought in 57,114,214,058 Chinese yuan, or $9,321,434,125 … in. one. day. It’s not an official public holiday, but Singles Day continued to smash its own year-over-year records with $31 billion in sales in 2019.
Unsurprisingly, the buzz of Singles Day has caught on, with retailers worldwide scheduling special promotions and sales orbiting the holiday. And you don’t have to be single to take part. So bust out your Black Friday budget a few weeks early and dive in.
Uniqlo has Singles Day deals for men, women, and children on cold-weather must-haves like its ultra-light down jackets (sale price: $19.90) and heattech long johns (sale price: $14.90). (Trust us, we’re big fans.) Stock up on well-designed, easy-to-layer basics and smart stretch trousers (sale price: $29.90) that look ready for work. Pleats down the front, party in the back with a hidden elastic waistband for extra comfort during those four-hour marathons on Zoom.
Brooklinen
Dreamy D2C linen, loungewear, and home goods from Brooklinen are 15% off (with no minimum purchase) in celebration of Singles Day. The sale applies to all items from the brand—like the actually perfect Baltic fleece pant ($90), plush heathered cashmere bedding (starting at $76), and “comfort first” weighted comforters (starting at $249).
Farmacy Beauty’s 11/11 sale is doubly good: First, you get $25 off purchases of $75 or more with code SINGLESDAY. The brand also rolled out its holiday gift sets featuring bundles of its best products for up to 40% off regular prices. The clean skincare line leans on botanicals for fresh complexion concoctions, like the best-selling Green Clean makeup-removing cleansing balm ($22-$34) and Honeymoon Glow ($58), a three-in-one night serum that gently exfoliates with the help of flower acids made from hibiscus.
Restock your denim library with the Levi’s Singles Day promo offering 22% off merch for the whole family. It’s a good time to explore the brand’s eco-friendly options, like the extra-high-rise rib cage straight ankle jeans ($98) made with Tencel Lyocell from sustainably harvested wood, and the comfy-crunchy WellThread collection made from cottonized hemp.
Singles Day and self-love feel like they should naturally go together. So whether you’re on your own or loving the one you’re with, Lovehoney is offering 10% off its entire site so you can stock up on big-ticket items like the Best Sex of Your Life Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar ($130), which opens up to reveal 24 adult toys, including the much-talked-about Womanizer Starlet 2.
Score one (or several) flirty, silhouette-flattering dresses and separates from DVF’s exclusive Singles Day sale. The designer is offering 22% off full-price items, so take the opportunity to upgrade your favorite LBD with the ever-classic Scout crepe wrap dress ($468).
Find a chic treat at Net-a-Porter’s Singles Day sale, where a curated edit of its collection is 22% off with the code SINGLES22. You’ll find treasures like Church’s gloriously chunky Colleen loafers ($690) and the bluster-proof Martha belted quilted shell coat ($420) from the Barbour collaboration with forever It girl Alexa Chung.