These seven boots can handle rain, sleet, and snow without sacrificing style

The outdoors have been a refuge during the pandemic. The rare opportunity to wear “real” clothing—or whatever that means to you these days—and take leisurely walks through parks or meet friends for socially distanced drinks outdoors has been essential. The question: How do you keep it up as the weather turns?

M.Gemi made its name by producing high-end leather goods from the same Italian artisans that designer labels use, but selling its products for a fraction of the price. These boots are no exception. Rugged on the outside, snuggly on the inside, M.Gemi’s shearling-collared take on a hiking boot is tough enough to combat slippery city streets and sidewalks. Contrast cord laces and a lightweight lug sole boost the practical intrigue of these handcrafted leather boots. The Alpi Alta - $298 Hunter Refined Stitch Detail Loafer Boots Prada’s coveted chunky lug-soled Chelsea boots are certainly an object of desire. (For me, at least.) But these Hunter boots are just as chic, can slog through the rain and snow, and are a mere percentage of the designer price. They are smart, in both a stylish and sensible sense, and feature penny loafer-inspired detailing that is just too fun to pass up. Refined Stitch Detail Loafer Boots - $175 Everlane Modern Utility Lace-Up Water-resistant leather, an anti-slip grip, and structured sleek look give Everlane’s contemporary take on the classic military boot a winning edge. But it’s the interior zipper that makes them clutch: quick on, quick off, no matter the weather.