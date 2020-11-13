These seven boots can handle rain, sleet, and snow without sacrificing style

The outdoors have been a refuge during the pandemic. The rare opportunity to wear “real” clothing—or whatever that means to you these days—and take leisurely walks through parks or meet friends for socially distanced drinks outdoors has been essential. The question: How do you keep it up as the weather turns?
Depending on where you live, preparing for fall and winter can be a learned skill set. Rain, snow, sleet, ice, and frigid temps are all on the table. But you don’t have to sacrifice style for survival. Our favorite fall-winter women’s boots for tick two key boxes: comfortable and cozy.
Nisolo Amalia All Weather Boot
Thoughtful details are what landed Nisolo’s boots on this list. The ultra-low wedge wooden heel! The waterproof ethically sourced, all-weather leather! The refined slim silhouette! Also, Nisolo works with Try Now, which provides a no-cost, 7-day, try-on window for shoes—so finding the right fit is risk-free.
Few shoe brands know how to handle snow and ice better than Sorel. I’m in love with the vintage-inspired lace hooks and shearling tongue on the company’s wilderness-ready rendition of a moto boot. The full-grain leather is waterproof and lined with micro-fleece, so you can look tough but still toasty.
M.Gemi made its name by producing high-end leather goods from the same Italian artisans that designer labels use, but selling its products for a fraction of the price. These boots are no exception. Rugged on the outside, snuggly on the inside, M.Gemi’s shearling-collared take on a hiking boot is tough enough to combat slippery city streets and sidewalks. Contrast cord laces and a lightweight lug sole boost the practical intrigue of these handcrafted leather boots.
Hunter Refined Stitch Detail Loafer Boots
Prada’s coveted chunky lug-soled Chelsea boots are certainly an object of desire. (For me, at least.) But these Hunter boots are just as chic, can slog through the rain and snow, and are a mere percentage of the designer price. They are smart, in both a stylish and sensible sense, and feature penny loafer-inspired detailing that is just too fun to pass up.
Everlane Modern Utility Lace-Up
Water-resistant leather, an anti-slip grip, and structured sleek look give Everlane’s contemporary take on the classic military boot a winning edge. But it’s the interior zipper that makes them clutch: quick on, quick off, no matter the weather.
Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot
Don’t let their quirk confuse you: These boots are made to withstand winter’s worst. The water-resistant haircalf, layers of micro-fleece, and grippy all-terrain treds are grand, but it’s the cushy, athletic-inspired foam insoles could make them the season’s most comfortable boot around.
AllBirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles
AllBirds’ ubiquitous sustainable sneakers got a weatherproof upgrade in Mizzles. The Runner-up is a high-top (so your ankles stay wrapped in extra-thick Merino) and features a water-repellent coating and Puddle Guard, a breathable liner wedged between the shoe’s wool for an added layer of dry sock safeguarding.
Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other handpicked suggestions.
- The six most innovative winter coats and jackets
- The best slippers and slides for lounging around the house
- Six face masks that are well made and available right now
- Editor’s Pick: Allbirds’ new running shoes are sustainable, fashionable, and unbelievably comfortable
- Why Thrive Market is a better alternative to Amazon for grocery delivery
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.