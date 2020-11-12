It’s official: Sweatpants and sweatshirt sets are the WFH uniform for 2020

You probably already know those tried-and-true rules of fashion: Take off the last accessory you put on; less is more; buy the highest quality fabric you can afford. And when you want to look effortlessly chic, go monochrome.

The style goddesses may have not had the matching sweatsuit in mind when drawing up these bylaws. But quarantine fashion has spoken: The sweatsuit is here to stay. Your Hadids, Biebers, and Kardashians are regularly spotted in luxe versions, while the rest of the WFH community has made the matching set the perfect leisure attire for 24-hour wear.

“On some days, it feels silly to wear what you’d wear in an office when you can see my kitchen in the background,” says Small Girls PR co-founder Mallory Blair. “Sweatsuits exude unpretentious self-confidence while also looking put together.” Blair is a sweatsuit super fan, the proud owner of seven matching sets—if you don’t count the additional ‘gray area” collection she cobbled together from mis-matched brands—and attributes her love to the Juicy Couture tracksuits of yore. (I immediately called her after seeing this tremendous rainbow keyboard-print Jeremy Scott for Adidas matching set on her Instagram.)

Currently, the monochromatic (or pattern-analogous) set has taken many forms: soft brushed French terry, rich knits spiked with cashmere, and cotton-silk blends that are impossible to stop touching. While most are sold as separate pieces, the intention to wear them together isn’t unspoken. Here are seven of our faves.

Outdoor Voices All Day Hoodie and Sweatpants

Outdoor Voices offers sweatsuits for both men and women in its ultra pillow-y Cloud Knit material. The hoodies and bottoms are dreamy enough to lounge in bed in, but still stylish and tailored enough to serve as daytime wear. We love the extra-long key-hole sleeves on the women’s hoodie.

Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Joggers and Hoodie

Lululemon’s softly structured Scuba High-Rise Joggers and Hoodie (shown above) in a light cotton fleece are athleisure without compromise: details like thumbholes and an interior cardholder for when you’re on the go; and cozy heathered cotton for a night in. Fun fact: This year marks the Scuba Hoodie’s 10-year-anniversary, a testament to an enduring classic.

NakedCashmere Campbell Sweater and Aubrina Jogger

Unworldly soft. Super luxe. Bury me in 100% pure cashmere. This thick-ribbed set from NakedCashmere is a next-level indulgence.