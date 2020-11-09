This is how to bypass the secret résumé-reading software

You might know that your résumé doesn’t go straight to the hiring manager’s desk after you apply.

First, it goes through the company’s ATS (Applicant Tracking System) and, importantly, a “résumé parser.” A résumé parser is the software that turns your résumé into a neat pile of words that a company’s computers can read, understand, sort, search, and, unfortunately, mangle if you’re not careful.

Your goal is to maximize understanding and minimize the mangle.

I recently had a chance to get résumé advice from the CEOs and technical résumé experts at Hiretual, Textkernel, Sovren, DaXtra, and HireAbility, five of the largest résumé-parsing companies in the world. They shared valuable insights on getting your résumé noticed.

Keep it simple

Our experts were unanimous on this. “Stay away from fancy résumé,” “keep things simple and clear,” “the cure for the bad résumé is to tell less, more powerfully,” and “avoid complexities”—these were their words of wisdom.

Nobody gets hired because their résumé was extra creative. Perhaps professional designers get a point or two for a truly clever one, but for the rest of us, any tendency towards being cute, clever, or creative on your résumé will come back to bite you.

MS Word (or Google Docs) is preferred, not PDF

We’ve heard for years that PDFs allow for greater control of your résumé’s look, feel, and content. It’s impossible for a recipient to accidentally edit or delete a section of a PDF, which makes it feel like a safe choice for your résumé. But in fact, our experts explained that it’s actually the wrong format.