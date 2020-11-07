Biden has won. His design team’s reactions are pure gold

The Biden-Harris design and content teams reacted to news on Friday from Decision Desk HQ that Joe Biden won the presidential election—news other media outlets confirmed Saturday—and they’re downright giddy. Can you blame them? It seems like they never stepped away from their computers, as they quickly responded to key moments in the campaign with at times biting, at times gut-wrenching video, graphics, and product design. Remember the Biden hand sanitizer with his COVID-19 plan on the label? The “truth over flies” fly swatter? The “I paid more in taxes than Donald Trump” stickers? They had an uncanny ability to meet the absurdity of Biden’s opponent with humor and creativity. It’s no surprise that they are relishing the moment. Here’s Robyn Kanner, the campaign’s senior creative advisor, on Twitter:
Rob Flaherty, the campaign’s digital director:
Chris Strider, senior digital video editor:
Brenna Parker, who works on the social team:
President-elect Joseph Biden.
Here’s Eric Ziminsky, senior brand designer:
Currently playing: Nice For What
Research director Megan Apper:
Director of rapid response Andrew Bates:
Producer Joy Ngugi:
And Editorial Director Heather Barrymore:
