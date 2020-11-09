2020 was the first-ever presidential election where people cast votes via smartphone

Vance Woolley, a resident of Saratoga Springs in the Utah Valley, was suddenly called to a family emergency in Texas right before Election Day. He’d planned to have his family’s ballots Fed-Exed over (Utah largely votes by mail), but they didn’t arrive by the time the morning of November 3 rolled in. He called Utah County’s election office, and they swiftly offered them a simple contingency: They could vote using their smartphones.

Citizens in Utah, Colorado, West Virginia, and other spots around the country have previously used a mobile app, Voatz, to cast their ballots in statewide elections, but this marks the first time people have used the technology to vote in a presidential contest. For some groups of voters, it’s the speediest and most reliable way of voting. And, though several experts have voiced significant security concerns, election administrators counter that mobile voting proves to be more time- and cost-effective for them, and that it’s no riskier than voting in person or by mail. And they’ve moved forward with using it in specific cases.

“There are voters for whom mail doesn’t work,” says Nimit Sawhney, cofounder and CEO of Voatz, “and it’s not a trivial group of people.” The legality of voting electronically varies by state; for most, it’s an option reserved for military members deployed overseas, and citizens living abroad—a group whose alternative voting methods are protected by a law called UOCAVA, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. In states like Utah, it’s also electronic voting is also available to disabled voters—such as people with vision impairment and people with motor disabilities—who might have trouble filling out physical ballots. “I’m not going to go to someone and say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. You have arthritis. You can’t hold a pen. You don’t get to vote,'” says Amelia Power Gardner, county clerk for Utah County. Her county became one of three to allow certain residents to use Voatz to vote—along with Daggett County, also in Utah, and Jackson County, in Oregon.

After submitting their ballot request as normal, voters who are eligible receive an email with a link to download the app. After downloading, each voter are biometrically identified: the individual takes a selfie, which is matched with whatever legal ID they upload. They also take a video to let the app know that they’re real. They then input personal data, which must match with the data in the voter registration system. All the information is digitized and secured on the blockchain. After that verification, they get to access their mobile ballot. Technically, the user isn’t even casting a vote by phone. Rather, they’re marking a ballot by phone, Gardner clarifies. They fill in the bubble on screen, and sign the form. The ballot is then stored on the blockchain until Election Day, when it’s actually physically printed and counted with all the rest of the mail-in ballots, which allows election officials to more easily integrate the new system to the ballot counting infrastructure that already exists.

Woolley says the process was straightforward. Voatz sent him an in-app receipt notifying him that his ballot had been received and counted. “I got more [notifications] from Voatz than I ever got from my mail-in ballots,” he says, adding that he would like to see mobile voting replace mail voting in the future. He also says the ID verifications seemed more trustworthy, and allayed his fears about voter fraud. “I like the fact that I was identified,” he says. “I couldn’t vote four or five times.”

Woolley doesn’t fall under the UOCAVA category, but Utah’s disability exception is applied liberally, Gardner says. The county has also been able to make accommodations for COVID-19. In Utah County, some of the people who voted by smartphone were those who tested positive on Election Day or the day before, made emergency calls and were allowed to download the app. Likewise, the county almost used Voatz as a contingency for a natural disaster. The Sunday before the June primary, half the county was evacuated for a wildfire, and the Red Cross set up its evacuation point in the main polling location. Though the fires subsided on the Monday night, Voatz proved its importance in an emergency.

Though this was the first time in a presidential election, it was the fifth time Gardner has used Voatz. The app has also been used by the city of Denver for its municipal elections in 2019, and West Virginia used it for its primary in 2018—when someone attempted but failed to hack into the system. That raised concern about the app, part of the reason for which West Virginia didn’t use Voatz this cycle, and which led Oregon Senator Ron Wyden to ask his home state to reconsider its use. Academic security experts have voiced harsh criticisms: one told Vanity Fair it was a “horrifically bad idea” due to the risk of voters’ information being exposed, and another worried about “undetected changes” that could occur as the ballot is in transit. One called it “the Theranos of voting.”