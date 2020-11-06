Enjoy these gritty Philly memes as Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania

Over the past few days, Americans have been tuned into the same nail-biter of a reality competition show: Who Is Our President?
While several states have been in play since Wednesday morning, perhaps the one to watch most eagerly has been Pennsylvania. Former VP Joe Biden has been stalled out at 253 votes. Winning the state’s 20 electoral votes from Donald Trump, who was in the lead before absentee votes were counted, would be enough to push Biden to an electoral college victory.
By late on Thursday, a lot of people were running low on the patience Biden kept urging all to maintain.
— Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) November 6, 2020
As volunteers counted the votes, Team Trump tried their best to stop the count.
Of course, Pennsylvanians, and residents of Philadelphia in particular, aren’t the type to just stand around and watch their voices get snuffed out. Protesting in the area was robust.
incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi’s speech pic.twitter.com/BwRQcweNPY
— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 5, 2020
This twerking mailbox ???? https://t.co/WCqtXqHYM0
— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) November 6, 2020
As of Friday morning, however, the Count the Votes energy on the scene in Philadelphia has boiled over online, where news desks are beginning to declare Joe Biden’s lead sizable enough for the win.
Although 100% of the votes haven’t been counted yet, and the win is not official, Twitterers have started celebrating the City of Brotherly Love for its contribution to a now-assumed Biden victory.
I love you Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jm0Nopgk4z
— Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) November 6, 2020
new american flag pic.twitter.com/fPzXcKzNCQ
— dan seifert (@dcseifert) November 6, 2020
Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/co1F9d5Ju1
— alex (@alex_abads) November 6, 2020
Many brought back a Donald Trump quote from the first presidential debate of 2020, which rubbed some of the city’s residents the wrong way.
“Bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/sumXPq3vI6
— Tyler Batiste (@TyBatiste) November 6, 2020
“Bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
Yeah, to YOU dumb ass. pic.twitter.com/AKCtafGtQd
— Kei Needs Sports Rehab (@RealMamaEagle) November 6, 2020
“Bad things happen in Philadelphia” pic.twitter.com/0uhZh32nDv
— Chris Mallee (@mallee_chris_24) November 6, 2020
A lot of people celebrated with references to the long-running FX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including the creator of the show, Rob McElhenney.
I guess GOOD things happened in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/qgpqN8pCCM
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 6, 2020
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 6, 2020
Philadelphia to Trump pic.twitter.com/CdwdYYBF1s
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 6, 2020
But the most popular meme-vehicle to come from the (as-yet unofficial!) Philadelphia win for Biden is, of course, Flyers mascot Gritty.
In this house, we can only stan one orange monster. pic.twitter.com/UieIS7ijPo
— Yesenia Perez-Cruz (@yeseniaa) November 6, 2020
The Biden-Harris campaign has released its proposed White House Christmas theme as all eyes turn to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/K0bWmAEoCO
— Theo Milonopoulos (@MilonopoulosT) November 6, 2020
— Kyle M. Nicholas (@kylemartynich) November 6, 2020
They truly have come to deliver us in our hour of need. ???? pic.twitter.com/IM9mLKSmXE
— Darren M. A. Calvert (@DMACalvert) November 6, 2020
Meet your new Attorney General pic.twitter.com/1O3SXG999T
— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) November 6, 2020
Trump: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia” 10/6/20
Philly today: pic.twitter.com/KjEEV28UoN
— Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) November 6, 2020
The new cabinet pic.twitter.com/yukYpOGvYS
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 6, 2020
Since Georgia appears to have flipped for Biden as well, although it also remains unofficial, expect a flood of ATLiens jokes and peach memes any minute now.