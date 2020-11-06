advertisement
Enjoy these gritty Philly memes as Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania

After a rocky race, the commonwealth appears to have flipped for Joe Biden. Here’s how Philadelphia fans are celebrating.

[Photo: Getty]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read
Over the past few days, Americans have been tuned into the same nail-biter of a reality competition show: Who Is Our President?

While several states have been in play since Wednesday morning, perhaps the one to watch most eagerly has been Pennsylvania. Former VP Joe Biden has been stalled out at 253 votes. Winning the state’s 20 electoral votes from Donald Trump, who was in the lead before absentee votes were counted, would be enough to push Biden to an electoral college victory.

By late on Thursday, a lot of people were running low on the patience Biden kept urging all to maintain.

As volunteers counted the votes, Team Trump tried their best to stop the count.

Of course, Pennsylvanians, and residents of Philadelphia in particular, aren’t the type to just stand around and watch their voices get snuffed out. Protesting in the area was robust.

As of Friday morning, however, the Count the Votes energy on the scene in Philadelphia has boiled over online, where news desks are beginning to declare Joe Biden’s lead sizable enough for the win.

Although 100% of the votes haven’t been counted yet, and the win is not official, Twitterers have started celebrating the City of Brotherly Love for its contribution to a now-assumed Biden victory.

Many brought back a Donald Trump quote from the first presidential debate of 2020, which rubbed some of the city’s residents the wrong way.

A lot of people celebrated with references to the long-running FX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including the creator of the show, Rob McElhenney.

But the most popular meme-vehicle to come from the (as-yet unofficial!) Philadelphia win for Biden is, of course, Flyers mascot Gritty.

Since Georgia appears to have flipped for Biden as well, although it also remains unofficial, expect a flood of ATLiens jokes and peach memes any minute now.

