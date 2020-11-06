Enjoy these gritty Philly memes as Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania

Over the past few days, Americans have been tuned into the same nail-biter of a reality competition show: Who Is Our President?

While several states have been in play since Wednesday morning, perhaps the one to watch most eagerly has been Pennsylvania. Former VP Joe Biden has been stalled out at 253 votes. Winning the state’s 20 electoral votes from Donald Trump, who was in the lead before absentee votes were counted, would be enough to push Biden to an electoral college victory.

By late on Thursday, a lot of people were running low on the patience Biden kept urging all to maintain.

As volunteers counted the votes, Team Trump tried their best to stop the count.

Of course, Pennsylvanians, and residents of Philadelphia in particular, aren’t the type to just stand around and watch their voices get snuffed out. Protesting in the area was robust.