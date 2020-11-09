See the world’s first Atari hotel

As technologies become obsolete, the brands behind them have to adapt or die. Take Kodak, the long-dominant camera film company that has pivoted to pharmaceuticals . Sometimes brands evolve what they offer based on their strengths, and sometimes they completely retool themselves to offer something new. And sometimes—or maybe just one time—they become hotels.

Atari, an early video game innovator, is about to start the next phase of its existence as the concept behind a string of new hotels. The Atari Hotel, currently being developed for its first iteration in Las Vegas, would combine the brand’s retro appeal with video game-centric hospitality in a place where it’s now legal to bet on e-sports. Scottsdale, Arizona-based GSD Group announced the hotel concept back in January, but just released renderings of the first iteration of the hotel. Designed by the global architecture firm Gensler, the building is a neon-accented take on the A-shaped Atari logo.

The somewhat unexpected concept comes from the mind of entrepreneur and GSD Group partner Napoleon Smith III, who has developed a niche successfully reviving old brands. He led the acquisition of the intellectual property behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and executive produced the 2014 and 2016 movie adaptations. More recently, he secured the rights to Captain Kangaroo, the children’s TV show that ran from 1955 to 1984, and is working with Mark Wahlberg on a refresh. “I like to reboot brands from my childhood, which is the ’80s,” Smith says. “For some reason, I don’t know why, it’s kind of my thing.”

After seeing an Atari shirt on a character in the Netflix show Stranger Things, Smith realized the brand, which launched in 1972, had untapped potential in a world where video games have become a billion-dollar business. “It used to be music, then movies, and now you’re seeing gaming really starting to take hold of our pop culture,” he says.

“I go to Comic-Con every year,” Smith continues. “What I noticed was this space, the Comic-Con and the gaming worlds, they have these conventions for them. They have the media for them. But they don’t have any lifestyle hospitality for them. Like none.”

The hotel concept he and GSD Group have created aims to appeal to both serious video game players as well as families who in the past may have gone to places like the music-themed Hard Rock Hotel or movie-themed Planet Hollywood. Smith describes the planned aesthetic of the hotel as a mix of cyberpunk dystopia and ’80s-era low-bit nostalgia.

For gamers, Smith equates the hotel’s offerings to something like a modern-day fishing trip, where a group of friends would get together for a weekend getaway geared around an activity. Rooms will be equipped with access to multiple gaming systems and a deep library of games, high-speed broadband, and large-screen TVs. Smith says the hotel could be an optimal setting for game studios to launch new products, or as a fan-centric test space for new projects under development. Mostly, he says, it will be a place where people can make video games the centerpiece of their vacation.