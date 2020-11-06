Tesla tequila is already out of stock and now people are selling their empty bottles

Tesla fans are waking up to the horrifying news this morning that the Tesla-branded tequila announced late Thursday is already an electric dream.

The $250 product, which was limited to two bottles per person, appears to have sold through its stock in a matter of hours. Visitors to the online shop where the electric carmaker was selling the tequila are now greeted with a large “out of stock” button.

According to the website, Tesla tequila is (was?) “an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves.” A California-based spirits company called Nosotros Tequila produced the product.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of a Tesla-branded tequila in an apparent April Fools’ Day joke in 2018, tweeting, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”

But why let a good joke go to waste when lesser celebrities like George Clooney are cashing in on personal branded tequila in real life?

It’s unclear if or when Tesla plans to replenish the stock. We’ve reached out to the company for more information and will update this post if we hear back.

In the meantime, online sellers are already listing empty bottles of the Tesla tequila for pre-order on eBay—at considerable price markups, of course. Maybe the lightning-bolt bottle design was the real appeal all along? We’ve given up trying to second guess these things.