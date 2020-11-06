4 things we can say for sure about the 2020 presidential election so far

Welcome to day three of the post-presidential election. It’s an election where uncertainty over who will win the presidency has stretched well past the normal time frame. Then again, it’s 2020, so this election being abnormal is “normal” as far as this year is concerned.

Regardless, here are four updated things we can say for sure about the 2020 presidential election so far:

Things are increasingly going Joe Biden’s way: As of the time of this writing (about 9:45 a.m. ET Friday), the race is narrowing significantly—and things are looking good for Biden. The state of Georgia flipped in Joe Biden’s favor just a few hours ago. He now has a small lead in Georgia and most remaining votes are believed to heavily favor the Democratic candidate. Biden has also pulled ahead in Pennsylvania.

Given the states with ballots remaining to be counted are likely to have a significant number of those outstanding ballots counted today—it’s likely we’ll have a declared winner later today. (We’ll update this post if two or more major decision desks call it.) If Biden gets Pennsylvania, it’s over—Trump has no paths to victory. However, technically a tie could still be in the cards. If Biden wins Pennsylvania he would have 269 electoral votes. Trump would then need to win Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and one electoral vote in Maine, which would bring him to 269. In the case of a 269-269 electoral college tie, the House would decide the winner of the election. However, note that it’s very unlikely this tie scenario will come to pass—the math just isn’t working in Trump’s favor to sweep all the needed states. Trump gave one of the most insane election speeches in American history last night: The president addressed the nation for the first time since polls closed on Tuesday—and it was . . . honestly, what you would expect from Trump in 2020. The president alleged unnamed opponents are “trying to steal an election”; falsely claimed he “won” Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia; repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the vote count; falsely claimed Republicans have not been allowed to observe the count; and all-together just sounded like someone who understood the doors were closing on his chances of being reelected.

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

This story is developing and has been updated.