These political cartoons sum up the insane 2020 presidential election so far

It’s now three days after the 2020 presidential election and we still don’t have a definitive winner. What many of us do have, however, is exhaustion, anxiety, and worn-down edges on our seat cushions. And, thankfully, we also have political cartoons that help us encapsulate—and laugh at—the purgatory the country finds itself in right now.
Here are some of the best ones we’ve rounded up so far. They are just the first in what are likely to be hundreds as we head into the first weekend after one of the wildest elections in our country’s history.
Facts pic.twitter.com/wYiFKrQUe9
— KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) November 5, 2020
Martyn Turner: Yup, BIG fraud in this election. he has yellow hair, an orange face, small hands. #Trump #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Vote2020 #EveryVoteCounts – political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/sAdA5lTGwu
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 6, 2020
Graeme Keyes on #Biden #Trump #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Vote2020 #EveryVoteCounts – political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/xBD1ILwiJz
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 6, 2020
Peter Brookes on #Putin # XiJinPing #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Vote2020 #EveryVoteCounts – political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/PJmyKDlNSw
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 6, 2020
Political cartoon for Nov. 6 https://t.co/quxenpgLVi
— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) November 5, 2020
Brilliant.
Done by @ActionMovieKid #TheCount pic.twitter.com/2eBI3iAqb8
— Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) November 6, 2020
David Rowe on #Biden #Trump #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Vote2020 #EveryVoteCounts – political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/kTMKI1mW8s
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 6, 2020
Not one for political cartoons but this ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mYLGFMRgEN
— RBGwannabe ???????? (@anRBGwannabe) November 6, 2020
David Rowe on #Trump #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 #Vote2020 #EveryVoteCounts – political cartoon gallery in London https://t.co/dePcTdnXF6 pic.twitter.com/0rewZ0rnkT
— Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 6, 2020