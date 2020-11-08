How to donate to the Georgia Senate runoff election: 8 ways to help the races before January

The biggest bang for your political buck (in this lifetime, anyway) awaits in Georgia, where the U.S. balance of power is at stake: As of this writing, runoffs for two Senate seats in January will determine whether or not Democrats control all three branches of government. If Republicans win one or both seats, then they will maintain control of the Senate. If Democrats win both seats, the Senate will be controlled by Democrats, who already have the House. And thanks to Joe Biden’s victory, they’ll also control the presidency, giving Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tie-breaking votes in the Senate. Here’s where to donate to these high-stakes races: