See the ingenious ways corkscrews have evolved over the past 300 years

I love tools and have spent hours in hardware stores, flea markets, and antique shows contemplating their culture and evolution and respecting their singular purposes. The tool that I and my children collect most passionately is the corkscrew. Uncorked is not an encyclopedia; it was never destined to include examples of every corkscrew ever made. Our collection is not about quantity or rarity or mint condition. We value evident tracks of use, as well as eccentricity of design and good functional condition.

As the curator and registrar of this collection, I became interested in how these intriguing devices came about. The arrangement of my collection and of this volume is meant to identify discrete and fluid categories of form and function within the evolutionary narrative of the corkscrew, which is succumbing to the advent of the screw-top.

I shared a bottle of wine each dinnertime for 49 years with my late husband Ivan C. Karp (founder and director of OK Harris Works of Art). Our first corkscrew came from the kitchen aisle of a supermarket, proffered between the measuring spoons and the manual can openers. It was a handy kitchen tool in a pre-pop-top era, enabling easy access to canned beer, soda pop, or wine. It is stamped EKCO,USA.

From earliest times, wine was stored clay vessels. Wine bottles were standardized with respect to shape (cylindrical), thickness (strength), and size (amount of contents) in England by the early 1700s. Compressed cork was used to seal bottles for transport, one collateral benefit being that wine could be aged in the bottle. Corkscrews have had a 300-year run of fascinating ingenuity, morphing through changes in format, fashion, and hundreds of patents. The first tools for removing the compacted cork were primitive, the most efficient of which were gun screws used in cleaning gun barrels. Gun screws had twinned helical worms and some corkscrews were made from one twisted steel wire with a double helical worm mimicking the gun screw.

Corkscrews existed in the century before the first patent was granted to Samuel Henshall in England in 1795. His was a Basic T form or Straight Pull corkscrew with a turned rosewood handle that had a brush on one end for removing debris from the bottle top before drawing the cork. The patent was granted for the domed button on top of the shaft. When the worm penetrated the cork to the level of the button, it turned the cork in the bottleneck, breaking its crusted hold and enabling easier drawing of the cork. This plain, small disk was a big idea that led directly to patents for concave buttons, serrated buttons, grooved buttons, toothed buttons, and daisy buttons. Thus began the great ingenuity directed toward finessing the pull.

Many inventive adjustments to handles and shafts occurred once the shortcomings of the Basic T and Straight Pull concepts became apparent (namely, it was difficult to keep it in one’s pocket, without piercing anything but the intended cork). These improvements meant made folding and pocket corkscrews portable, so the bearer was ready to open a bottle anywhere.

On the theory that tools in one’s pocket were handy conveniences, we see a blossoming of folding multi tools nested with the corkscrew. This certainly foreshadows the Swiss Army Knife.