Are you breaking these 5 unwritten Slack etiquette rules?

While teams have been using Slack for communication and collaboration since long before COVID-19, the platform became a good substitute for watercooler talk when working arrangements went remote. Quick conversations in the office can promote team bonding, and instant messaging can too. But the written word removes context, and always-on technology can feel intrusive. As a result, Slack can lead to misunderstandings. To get the most out of the tool, it helps to follow these rules of etiquette.

1. Establish expectations in your profile

To prevent constant Slack overflow into personal time, take a few minutes to set your profile with key information, suggests Sara Teare, cofounder of the password manager platform 1Password. “Things like their work schedule, time zone, department, focus at work, preferred pronouns, and contact information,” she says. “This is vital to set expectations around when a team member is available for a quick Slack DM, and when a less-likely-to-get-lost email is more appropriate.”

You can also update your status to alert members of your availability, adds Vicki Salemi, career expert for the job site Monster. “In turn, be respectful of colleagues’ status such as ‘working on a deadline—DND,'” she says.

2. Separate topics

“Too many conversations started unrelated to the goal of a channel means people start to tune out and ignore the channel, meaning important messages get missed,” says Teare. “Having a number of different channels with specific topics/focuses makes it easier to keep things relevant—and include channels for fun stuff, too. That way people can share cat pictures, weekend plans, and Baby Yoda memes in a place where everyone expects to see them.”

Remind employees to create clear channel descriptions, adds Salemi. “This can help reiterate the purpose of the channel in case conversations go off-track,” she says.

To boost morale, employers may encourage workers to create a #random or #bookclub channel to encourage teammates to share nonwork conversations. “This can also help steer work-related topics specifically for work as workers can turn to these nonwork channels to connect,” says Salemi.

3. Be cautious about divisive topics

Having nonwork channels helps employees bring their authentic selves to work, says Fernando Matzkin, chief business officer of North America for the software development company Globant. However, talking about politics or sports could present the opportunity to be divisive.