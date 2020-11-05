The pro-Trump ‘Stop the Steal’ movement is still growing on Facebook

Facebook says it’s taking “exceptional measures” to control the influence of pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” groups on its platform, but so far the results appear to be mixed. The groups represent a growing right-wing movement on social media to stop the vote count in the presidential election.

On Thursday, Facebook banned a group called Stop the Steal after some of the group’s more than 300,000 members had posted calls for violence. The group gained these hundreds of thousands of members within 48 hours. According to Mother Jones, the group has ties to Republican operatives.

“In line with the exceptional measure that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

Indeed, the original “Stop the Steal” group is gone, but numerous other groups have popped up in its place.

One of these new groups, called “StopTheSteal” (as opposed to “Stop the Steal”) grew from just 86 members to more than a thousand in about 45 minutes, notes the Tech Transparency Project.