Trump and supporters embrace conspiracies on potential election defeat. Sounds familiar

Incredibly, this term wasn’t invented to describe supporters of a candidate who ran against corruption and whose first move as President-Elect was to settle a $25 million fraud lawsuit for his sham university. Rather, the term was meant to describe people who were so filled with hatred toward the new president for no good reason that it clouded their judgment. Trump’s opposition wasn’t incensed by his active animosity toward blue states, nor his frequent flirtation with white supremacy, nor, eventually, his catastrophic response to COVID-19; they were suffering from TDS, a mental condition that makes Trump seem Bad when in fact he is Good.

One of the symptoms of TDS most often cited by right-leaning pundits is “Russiagate,” the belief that there is something fishy about Team Trump’s many peculiar, clandestine interactions with Russian officials in the lead up to leaked DNC emails flooding the internet at the eleventh hour before the 2016 election. Some liberals took this belief too far and used it to try to explain Hillary Clinton’s loss entirely, while other folks, like acclaimed documentarian Alex Gibney, simply want it on the record to make the picture of how Trump actually won more complete.

All across the right, however, from the president on down, it was popular to mock it.

This whole Russia Probe is Rigged. Just an excuse as to why the Dems and Crooked Hillary lost the Election and States that haven’t been lost in decades. 13 Angry Democrats, and all Dems if you include the people who worked for Obama for 8 years. #SPYGATE & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Now, here we are, after four years of conservatives describing Russiagate as a farfetched hoax by Democrats to avoid any blame for losing an election, and the MAGA faithful is currently trying to blame Trump’s likely 2020 defeat on . . . a series of farfetched hoaxes.

From the people who spent years sneering at Russiagate-believers, may I present: Everything I Don’t Like Is a Conspiracy: The Musical.