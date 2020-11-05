What the hell is going on in Michigan? Here’s the latest election update and why it matters

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan over what it calls “meaningful access” to ballot counting. Less than a day later, a Michigan judge tossed it out, the Associated Press reported , saying the suit was filed too late in the process.

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were running neck and neck in the state, but on Wednesday evening, numerous news outlets called the Wolverine State for the Democrat. Here’s what you need to know about some Republicans’ demand to halt the process.

What’s the issue?

In documents filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, the plaintiffs allege that observers were unable to appropriately watch how the absentee votes were being tabulated, which was to have been done with people from both parties present. The listed defendants are the state’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and rural Roscommon County resident Eric Ostergren, an election challenger.

Why is this happening?

As of 8:34 a.m. ET, more than 98% of precincts in the Wolverine State had reported, and Biden is projected to win the state’s 16 electoral votes. Michigan is a key battleground state. In 2016, Trump narrowly carried it with 10,704 more votes than Democratic candidate former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But as of this morning, Biden was leading Trump by about 150,000 votes with 98% of the votes counted, according to the New York Times.

Ken Kollman, a University of Michigan political science professor and the director of its Center for Political Studies, questions the basis of the lawsuit in his state.

“I haven’t seen any evidence yet [as reported] that anyone who requested legal access to observe counting of ballots was denied that access,” he says. “I’m not exactly sure what the Trump administration hopes to achieve here . . . Recounts at the state level generally might change a few hundred votes at most. It’s almost unheard of for election results to be overturned in a recount.”

Is Michigan the only state where a lawsuit has been filed?

It’s one of three. The Trump camp also has gone to court in Georgia and Pennsylvania over ballot-related issues. (The Georgia suit has also been dismissed by a judge.) All three are battleground states and could determine the election.