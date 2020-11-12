How to overcome the challenges of remote collaboration

The need for knowledge workers to work remotely due to COVID-19 has created serious operational challenges for teams. In a recent survey conducted by Lucid of 1,000 full-time employees in the U.S., 43% of C-suite respondents indicated that their companies were forced to delay major launches, campaigns, or initiatives as a result of employees working from home. Clearly, teams and managers need help bringing projects to completion on time. Two issues deserve attention: avoiding team-level silos and effectively managing self-directed teams when they’re no longer near their colleagues in an office.

WHY SILOS GROW

With dispersed workforces, silos can grow up around teams and even individuals. Time zones, business approaches, and team structures all play a role in creating these silos, but the most significant cause is functional specialization. Software development offers a particularly clear example of how specialization creates silos, although similar examples could be drawn from any industrial sector.

The typical software development team consists of business representatives who understand the customer needs, developers to write the code, testers who verify performance, and deployment members who deploy the code within the enterprise. There often exists a “toss it over the wall” mentality among these roles. The business members define the problem and throw it to the coders, who in turn toss the code to QA members, where it’s then released to production where ops is responsible for monitoring it.

The result is a collection of de-facto silos. What should happen is constant communication and collaboration so that, to give one example, the developer can suggest alternate approaches that don’t compromise customer needs but that greatly speed up the coding process. A culture of collaboration like this is difficult to achieve even when all the team members are under one roof; when everyone is working remotely, it’s even more difficult.

MANAGING SELF-DIRECTED TEAMS

The second COVID-connected challenge relates to management. Today’s teams are often self-directed. They own small parts of a project, and because of their isolation they may never get the full strategic picture. Keeping them aligned on strategy is important, and not necessarily easy.

Managing teams is further complicated by Agile principles that are increasingly popular beyond the realm of software development. Working within an Agile framework, teams are formed as needed; their composition often changes over time, with individuals belonging to multiple teams, and once a project is completed, teams may dissolve.

All three of these challenges—eliminating silos, keeping teams aligned on strategy, and tracking them as they evolve and morph over time—require new applications to help people effectively collaborate and easily synthesize complexity. Collaboration and complexity are at the heart of these problems and they aren’t going away any time soon.