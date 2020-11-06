Sur La Table’s cookware sale means up to 55% off everything you need to feast at home

Your stress baking/cooking sprint might be still going strong. (Mine is.) And with the growing moral quandary of food delivery apps and takeout waste production, there’s never been a better time to double-down in the kitchen.
Sur la Table is currently having a spectacular cookware sale, with up to 55% off its most coveted collections through November 11. Full of high-end cookware—Le Creuset dutch ovens, Staub ceramic bakers, All-Clad skillets, and Swissmar fondue sets—the sale will help you stock your arsenal to prepare a feast.
So, you’re have a socially distanced celebration this year, the spirit of the season isn’t dead. Open up that bookmarks folder of overflowing recipes, upgrade your kitchenware collection, and give it a shot. If even you can’t celebrate in person with friends and family, you can still look like a pro on Zoom and when you share the results on social media.
Here are our picks for the best of the sale.
Cristel Castel’Pro 5-Ply 9-Piece Cookware Set
Super lightweight, with three layers of aluminum encased in stainless steel, this nine-piece set is a steal — discounted from $1,318. Your skills (and maybe culinary cred) will be greatly enhanced with two deep skillets, two saucepans and a generously sized stewpot, plus, four lids.
Demeyere Industry5 Roasting Pan
If you’re facing your first Thanksgiving away from home, Demeyere’s sleek, oven-to-table roasting pans might spark joy. They feature stay-cool stainless steel handles that are welded on to keep grease and build-up from gathering in their nooks and crannies.
Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel 8-Quart Covered Stockpot
‘Tis the season for mulled wine and bone broth.
Staub Ceramic Mini Cocottes
Don’t let their cuteness fool you (OK, bask in it a bit), these three mini-cocottes have a million uses: cream-poached eggs, crème brûlée, French onion soup, cobblers, et al. But most importantly, they’re the perfect vessel for individual servings at a socially distanced gathering.
Staub Rectangular Covered Baker, 4 qt
If you are hankering for hotdish—or any casserole, pasta bake, or bar-shaped dessert—this four-quart baker could be the ticket.
Miyabi Black Prep Knife
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is a fan of this 5.25 inch knife. Enough said.
Scanpan CS+ Skillets
Another kitchen workhorse, this super luxe, oven-proof skillet makes an excellent gift — for you, for your family, for me. And don’t fret: it’s non-stick but PFOA-and PFOS-free.
Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other suggestions.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.