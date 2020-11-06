Sur la Table’s cookware sale means up to 55% off everything you need to feast at home

Your stress baking /cooking sprint might be still going strong. (Mine is.) And with the growing moral quandary of food delivery apps and takeout waste production , there’s never been a better time to double down in the kitchen.

Sur la Table is currently having a spectacular cookware sale, with up to 55% off its most coveted collections through November 11. Full of high-end cookware—Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Staub ceramic bakers, All-Clad skillets, and Swissmar fondue sets—the sale will help you stock your arsenal to prepare a feast.

So, you’re having a socially distanced celebration this year—the spirit of the season isn’t dead. Open up that bookmarks folder of overflowing recipes, upgrade your kitchenware collection, and give it a shot. Even if you can’t celebrate in person with friends and family, you can still look like a pro on Zoom and when you share the results on social media.

Here are our picks for the best of the sale.

Cristel Castel’Pro 5-Ply 9-Piece Cookware Set

Super lightweight, with three layers of aluminum encased in stainless steel, this nine-piece set is a steal — discounted from $1,318. Your skills (and maybe culinary cred) will be greatly enhanced with two deep skillets, two saucepans, and a generously sized stewpot, plus four lids.

Demeyere Industry5 Roasting Pan

If you’re facing your first Thanksgiving away from home, Demeyere’s sleek, oven-to-table roasting pans might spark joy. They feature stay-cool stainless steel handles that are welded on to keep grease and buildup from gathering in their nooks and crannies.

Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel 8-Quart Covered Stockpot

‘Tis the season for mulled wine and bone broth.