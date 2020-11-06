advertisement
  1:01 pm

Sur la Table’s cookware sale means up to 55% off everything you need to feast at home

Stockpots, skillets, knives, and cookware sets are deeply discounted until November 11.

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
By Rachel Raczka2 minute Read
Your stress baking/cooking sprint might be still going strong. (Mine is.) And with the growing moral quandary of food delivery apps and takeout waste production, there’s never been a better time to double down in the kitchen.

Sur la Table is currently having a spectacular cookware sale, with up to 55% off its most coveted collections through November 11. Full of high-end cookware—Le Creuset Dutch ovens, Staub ceramic bakers, All-Clad skillets, and Swissmar fondue sets—the sale will help you stock your arsenal to prepare a feast.

So, you’re having a socially distanced celebration this year—the spirit of the season isn’t dead. Open up that bookmarks folder of overflowing recipes, upgrade your kitchenware collection, and give it a shot. Even if you can’t celebrate in person with friends and family, you can still look like a pro on Zoom and when you share the results on social media.

Here are our picks for the best of the sale.

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Cristel Castel’Pro 5-Ply 9-Piece Cookware Set
Super lightweight, with three layers of aluminum encased in stainless steel, this nine-piece set is a steal — discounted from $1,318. Your skills (and maybe culinary cred) will be greatly enhanced with two deep skillets, two saucepans, and a generously sized stewpot, plus four lids.

9-Piece Cookware Set - $499.96

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Demeyere Industry5 Roasting Pan
If you’re facing your first Thanksgiving away from home, Demeyere’s sleek, oven-to-table roasting pans might spark joy. They feature stay-cool stainless steel handles that are welded on to keep grease and buildup from gathering in their nooks and crannies.

Roasting Pan - Starting at $99.96

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel 8-Quart Covered Stockpot
‘Tis the season for mulled wine and bone broth.

8-Quart Covered Stockpot - $75.96

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Staub Ceramic Mini Cocottes
Don’t let their cuteness fool you (okay, bask in it a bit). These three mini cocottes have a million uses: cream-poached eggs, crème brûlée, French onion soup, cobblers, et al. But most importantly, they’re the perfect vessel for individual servings at a socially distanced gathering.

Mini Cocottes, Set of 3 - $59.96

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Staub Rectangular Covered Baker, 4 qt.
If you are hankering for hotdish—or any casserole, pasta bake, or bar-shaped dessert—this four-quart baker could be the ticket.

Rectangular Covered Baker, 4 qt - $99.96

[Photo: courtesy Sur la Table]
Miyabi Black Prep Knife
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is a fan of this 5.25-inch knife. Enough said.

Black Prep Knife, 5.25 - $199.96

Scanpan CS+ Skillets
Another kitchen workhorse, this super luxe, oven-proof skillet makes an excellent gift—for you, for your family, for me. And don’t fret: It’s nonstick but PFOA- and PFOS-free.

Scanpan CS+ Skillets - $99.96

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other suggestions.

