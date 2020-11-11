4 ways my life as a rabbi helped me found a successful tech startup

Being either an entrepreneur or a rabbi would be demanding enough, never mind the apparent contradictions between the two roles. A rabbi is a communal anchor, a trusted and reliable figure of authority who supports congregants through turbulent times, whereas the world of startups is the antithesis of security, relying on high-conviction decision-making, vulnerability, and trust. Rabbis are often perceived as traditional, while startup entrepreneurs are the epitome of innovation. Tech embraces disruption; rabbis, by and large, do not.

Yet my career path led me to pursue both vocations in tandem. I chose to pursue both paths and would hate to give up on either. Today, I’m both the COO of a startup I cofounded—YuLife, a tech-driven insurance company helping businesses promote mental and physical well-being—and a communal rabbi at London’s Golders Green United Synagogue.

Far from being oxymoronic, I think there’s a vital symbiosis binding my two careers together. It’s more than a great conversation starter both at the office and in the synagogue—I strongly believe that my training and experience as a rabbi has equipped me with the key skills necessary to thrive as a startup entrepreneur (and vice versa!). Here’s how:

Building a community

Both roles are ultimately about building a community. In a community, you must communicate with and engage people from all walks of life in order to sustain a positive common culture. Let’s take the synagogue where I work, which has a membership of around 500 families, who come from all sorts of backgrounds. Some are close friends, and others I barely know—but I must relate to everyone as equals and inspire them to take responsibility for their community.

Similarly, entrepreneurs are part of a wider ecosystem, which I liken to a community. Investors, employees, business partners, clients, and colleagues all have a critical role to play in making the industry ecosystem flourish. No entrepreneur has ever prospered by working entirely alone—our market relies on the ongoing exchange of ideas.

There are clear benefits for companies that adopt community frameworks for themselves. Employees, especially younger generations and newer recruits, frequently don’t feel a strong sense of affinity toward their employer. In 2018, Deloitte found that some 61% of Gen Z employees expect to leave their current workplace within two years, with just 12% expecting to stay for five years or more. With employee churn sometimes costing companies upwards of 150% of workers’ annual salaries, employers who foster community spirit don’t just enjoy better camaraderie and office culture. Their bottom lines also look significantly better.