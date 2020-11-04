2020 Congressional races see historic victories for women of color, Indigenous, and LGBTQ candidates

We may not know the final outcome of the presidential election for days (dare we say weeks?). But at this point, we know that candidates who won seats in Congress are making the legislative body more equitably representative of women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Among the candidates who cinched victories, there were some historic firsts:

Cori Bush became the first Black female elected to Congress in the state of Missouri.

Ritchie Torres (D-NY), the first openly gay Afro-Latino, and Mondaire Jones (D-NY), the first openly gay Black man, were elected to the House.

Six Indigenous candidates won House seats, setting a record for representation. Among them are the first two Native women: Deb Haaland (D-NM) and Sharice Davids (D-KS). The other Indigenous candidates elected are Tom Cole (R-OK), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Yvette Herrell (R-NM), and Kaiali'i "Kai" Kahele (D-HI).

Haaland and Herrell are joined by Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), making New Mexico's delegation the first one made up entirely of women of color.

Susan Collins's (R-ME) win makes her the first woman to be elected to a fifth Senate term in the state of Maine.

Other women newly elected to Congress include Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), whose win broke into the nine-member all-male delegation in Tennessee; Nikema Williams (D-GA); Cynthia Lummis (R-WY); and Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL).

Before this election, there were 535 members of the 116th Congress. Of them, 10 are LGBT (two in the Senate and eight in the House of Representatives), 127 are women (26 in the Senate and 101 in the House of Representatives), and 116 are nonwhite (including Black, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander, and Native American candidates). The results of the current election will continue to make Congress more diverse and representative of the U.S. population, but experts estimate it will take nearly a century for it to even reach gender parity.