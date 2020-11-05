I work in the speaking industry. Here’s why a refreshing viewpoint is everything

Early in my career, the majority of the speakers I was assigned to book fell into the $5,000-$20,000 range. And at first, bookings were hard to come by. This was for a variety of reasons, but for starters, selling a speaker has a lot to do with having relationships of trust with event sponsors. Because I was new to the industry, I didn’t have those relationships. As much as I knew that this would resolve itself with time, there was one thing I noticed that I could fix immediately.

As I spoke with potential event sponsors on the phone, I realized that they were all looking for something fairly specific—but on occasion, I didn’t represent speakers who were a perfect match for their programs. In those cases, I was faced with either trying to force-fit one of the speakers I did represent or taking the time to try to find someone who was a better fit. Typically that meant finding a person who wasn’t represented by a speaking agency and probably had never even considered the possibility of being a speaker.

I was once contacted by an event sponsor from a private girls school in Tennessee who wanted someone young to give a talk about community-building. I must have pitched every speaker on my roster three times—the Pulitzer Prize-nominated author who worked in dog rescue, the founder of an education nonprofit, and a woman who ran a wellness initiative, to name a few. These were all high-profile individuals who had paid speaking experience and could have talked about community-building. But none of them got the event sponsor excited. I knew this buyer was probably speaking with other agencies and I didn’t want to lose the chance to deliver for a buyer who I was hoping would become a long-term client. Nor did I want to let the commission slip through my fingers. So, I did what most people do when they don’t have the answer to something—I hopped on Google.

An hour or so into reading random articles about community-building, I stumbled upon a fascinating piece written by a young beekeeper. The article touched on the way that bees form communities and how they are members of hives with intricate power structures and methods of communication with one dominant female force—the queen—at the helm. The author, Jill, appeared to be perfect for my buyer. She was in her twenties, seemed passionate, and even if she didn’t know it—her article was specific to bees—she had a unique angle on community-building.

On the downside, from what I could glean online, Jill had no prior public speaking experience—save her classroom presentations in college. Her article, as good as it was, wasn’t published by a well-known media outlet—and worse than that, I had no idea if I could even reach her. This was a time-sensitive booking and all I had to contact her was the email address listed on her website. I had no way to know how long it might take to get a response, I had no idea if she’d be interested and available, and I also had no idea if the event sponsor would be as excited about her as I was.

I knew that the best approach would be to first see if the event sponsor would be interested in Jill. But this approach had inherent risk. Jill was not my client. In fact, she had never heard of me or spoken to me before. I had no idea if she would have interest in giving a lecture, let alone a lecture in Tennessee on a specific date. And if I were to sell her to my buyer and then couldn’t deliver because Jill declined, I’d be nowhere.

I took the gamble anyway and pitched Jill for the event. The event sponsor was excited after reading the article and wrote an offer for $15,000—plus travel expenses—for Jill to come to campus, give a keynote speech, and visit a few classes. While this was great, Jill had no clue that I had just sold her to a client and spun her article into a speech topic about community-building.