How to carve out ‘me time’ when work never seems to end

When you’re working overtime, it can feel like all you do is work, eat, sleep, work, eat, sleep, and work, eat, sleep some more. And the seemingly unceasing flow of work can make you feel fatigued, resentful, and burnt out.

As a time management coach, I’ve found that even in the midst of working overtime it’s essential that you find time for yourself. This is because, if you don’t take time for yourself intentionally, you will take time for yourself unintentionally. Typically the less conscious “me time” such as mindlessly scrolling through social media in the afternoon or watching YouTube videos until the wee hours of the night consumes quite a few hours each week but doesn’t actually satisfy our desires for downtime.

If you find yourself in a situation where you’re working excessive hours (but also want precious time for yourself)—here are a few strategies that can help you.

Set work-free times

When you’re working overtime, you likely do need to put in some hours on evenings and weekends. But if you never define what those hours are—and what they are not—you’ll have a vague sense that you “should” be working all the time. That feeling is exceptionally draining.

To avoid the “always on” feeling, set some work-free hours. Maybe that looks like a break from 6 to 8 p.m. to exercise and eat dinner and then work-free time after 10 p.m. Maybe that looks like designating Saturday morning as working hours but then taking yourself off-the-clock on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Maybe that looks like not logging into your computer or checking your work phone until 8 a.m., even if you get up much earlier.

Whatever it is, have some time every day, as well as longer stretches each week, when you feel like you’re truly “off.” Not only will this reduce your feelings of guilt, but it will also help you to really focus on finishing up work because you know you have a true break waiting for you.

Define health must-haves

In product development, they have the concept of a “minimum viable product.” The idea is that you get a product to the point that it’s good enough for people to start using it, even if it’s not perfect and doesn’t include all the features that might be optimal.