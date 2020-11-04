See the new flag Mississippi voters approved to replace the Confederate emblem

Mississippians approved a new flag design, replacing the Confederate battle emblem with a magnolia. Voters approved the ballot measure by over 70%, according to the Associated Press.

The “new magnolia flag,” designed by Starkville, Mississippi, graphic designer Rocky Vaughan, features the state flower on a blue background, bookended by bands of gold and red. The flower is encircled by 20 stars, signifying Mississippi’s place as the 20th state to join in the union. A gold five-point star represents the Native American tribes that first lived on the land that would become the state of Mississippi. The flag represents a sense of hope, rebirth, and forward progression, according to a design statement on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History website. The flag also reads “in God we trust,” a design element required by the state law that passed over the summer.

So what happens now? The new flag design will still have to be enacted into law, which is expected to happen during the 2021 legislative session beginning in January. (It is largely expected to pass—Mississippians have been buying up flags with the new design, according to the Clarion Ledger.)

Over the summer, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill to retire the old flag, which was adopted in 1894, and launch a nine-person commission to lead its redesign. The measure, which said the new design couldn’t include any Confederate emblems, came after economic pressure from the SEC and NCAA, as well as support from a majority of Mississippians.

“I’m satisfied with the result because it has delivered a new flag that the people have accepted,” says North American Vexillological Association secretary Ted Kaye. “It’s a resounding vote in favor of that flag. It’s not ideal from a design standpoint, but that’s not the most important consideration.”

Though the former Mississippi flag with the confederate battle emblem will now be relegated to history books, Kaye told Fast Company back in June there are five other state flags that could arguably have Confederate symbolism: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.