The pandemic worsened America’s housing crisis. Here’s how Biden can help

Long before Election Day, as the pandemic thrashed the economy, the housing agenda of the next presidential administration was largely set. Peoples’ abilities to pay rents and mortgages has been severely tested, putting the onus on the government to step in with protections. And while this has happened to some degree, more help will be needed as the pandemic drags on.

The question is–and has been–what the leadership will do to address these immediate challenges and their long-term impacts on the housing market. Now that Joe Biden has been elected president, the housing challenges largely ignored by President Donald Trump will be front and center.

“The big immediate obvious thing is that there are a lot of people who don’t have jobs, don’t have income, and who are going to have a lot of trouble paying the rent and the mortgage,” says housing expert Jenny Schuetz, a fellow in the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. “Figuring out how to help people stay in stable housing as the economy hopefully recovers is going to be the key challenge.”

Renters, Schuetz notes, have been hit harder than homeowners as the pandemic has continued to stifle the economy. (In addition to stimulus payments approved early on in the pandemic, one remedy the Trump administration offered to address housing challenges was a moratorium on evictions.) The incoming Biden administration, Schuetz says, will likely want to fix the current administration’s approach. And even without a Democrat-majority Senate behind him, Biden may be able to push through some of these policies through executive orders.

“The CDC’s eviction moratorium is a very new thing to do,” Schuetz says. “There’s been a lot of confusion about how that’s implemented and a large part is because it’s coming from the CDC and not from [the Department of Housing and Urban Development]. The administration didn’t roll this out through an agency that understands how housing markets work with a lot of clear guidance, and so I think that’s made it more complicated than it needed to be.”

After initially expiring and leading some states and cities to enact their own eviction protections, the CDC renewed its moratorium in September. But, as some housing groups have argued, the CDC’s eviction moratorium delays rather than solves the pending problem because it only lasts until the end of this year.

Schuetz says the incoming Biden administration would chip away at some of these housing challenges by pushing some kind of a large stimulus package that would include direct economic assistance to households, similar to the Economic Impact Payments included in the CARES Act approved by Congress in March. This prospect may be hampered by a Republican-controlled Senate, but Schuetz notes that both the Senate and the House of Representatives are likely to continue hearing demand for help from their constituents.